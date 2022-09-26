Watch
Video: Going Too Big at the Whistler Bike Park in Episode 1 of the 'I Only Ride Park Tour'
Sep 26, 2022
ifhtfilms
6 Comments
Three weeks, five bike parks, and one RV. The team from Mahalo my Dude embarks on an epic summer road trip that all starts at the Whistler Bike Park.
6 Comments
powderhoundbrr
(35 mins ago)
I can't count how many times I have went to big while doing a backflip in a bike park.......the answer is zero.
[Reply]
1
2
moroj82
(29 mins ago)
someone please explain the “i can’t ride with gloves” thing? You also can’t ride if you rip up your hands…
[Reply]
3
1
weirc
(28 mins ago)
fkn hate em bud, would rather have ripped up hands
[Reply]
2
0
chwk
(27 mins ago)
When you're that good you just don't get sweaty palms? I've never understood it. I can't grip on summer days without gloves.
[Reply]
1
0
moroj82
(12 mins ago)
@weirc
: why? do they make your hands go numb? grip with gloves is superior.
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(8 mins ago)
@moroj82
: personal preference
[Reply]
