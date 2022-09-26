Video: Going Too Big at the Whistler Bike Park in Episode 1 of the 'I Only Ride Park Tour'

Sep 26, 2022
by ifhtfilms  

Three weeks, five bike parks, and one RV. The team from Mahalo my Dude embarks on an epic summer road trip that all starts at the Whistler Bike Park.

Posted In:
Videos Jason Lucas Matt Dennison Hailey Elise


6 Comments

  • 1 2
 I can't count how many times I have went to big while doing a backflip in a bike park.......the answer is zero.
  • 1 2
 someone please explain the “i can’t ride with gloves” thing? You also can’t ride if you rip up your hands…
  • 3 1
 fkn hate em bud, would rather have ripped up hands
  • 2 0
 When you're that good you just don't get sweaty palms? I've never understood it. I can't grip on summer days without gloves.
  • 1 0
 @weirc: why? do they make your hands go numb? grip with gloves is superior.
  • 1 0
 @moroj82: personal preference





