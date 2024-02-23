Video: Golden Hour Jump Sessions with Eddie Reynolds & Friends in 'Going Nowhere'

Feb 22, 2024
by Yakima Racks  

Video: Isaac Wallen
Photography: Russell Holladay
Riders: Warren Kniss, Eddie Reynolds, Mackenzie Kjaer, Jacob Lingemann, Levi Herriges


Sometimes the best trips are the ones going nowhere. All you need are friends and bikes in tow.


The Yakima HangTight 4 and 6 bike racks are now rated for e-bikes up to 70 lbs. We have always believed in quantitatively over-testing our products to meet and exceed ISO standards. This includes putting ridiculous amounts of weight on all our racks to stress test, pull test, cycle test by using shaker table to simulate real world on and off-road abuse, and road loop tests that include rugged Oregon backroads, making sure to hit all the potholes, and more! Why does this matter? Because we know that bikes are getting heavier. E bikes are rad, and we wanted to make sure you can not only bring yours, but you can also bring your friend's as well.

HangTight 6 - Road Tested and Approved up to 70 lbs. per bike on the center two cradles, up to 37.5 lbs per bike on outer cradles making sure not to exceed the total system capacity of 225 lbs.

HangTight 4 - Road Tested and Approved up to 70 lbs. per bike on the center two cradles, up to 37.5 lbs per bike on outer cradles making sure not to exceed the total system capacity of 215 lbs.

Head to Yakima.com to check them out.

