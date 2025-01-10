Powered by Outside

Video: 'Golden' - Josh Bryceland & Josh Lewis High Jinks Extended Bonus Section

Jan 10, 2025
by Josh Lewis  

An extended version of the High Jinks section featuring Josh Lewis and Josh Bryceland.

Trail work by: James Pettitt, Josh Lewis, Oscar Powell.
Camera work by: Jim Topliss, Dan Paley, Ralph Cofano.
Edit by: Josh Lewis

Posted In:
Videos Josh Bryceland Josh Lewis


Author Info:
50to01-loose avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2014
36 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
172996 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47321 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45327 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
45248 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
35719 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
33527 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33028 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28242 views

24 Comments
  • 100
 Much preferred this edit to a original High Jinks. More flowy, mellow and beautiful. Exellent edit and riding!
  • 70
 Old school skate video (in the best way) vibes with the music. Top stuff
  • 81
 Dat song tho.
  • 10
 Yeah, give the singer a bike, he needs some endorphins Smile
  • 62
 Great edit and riding. I do wonder how these guys make ends meet. Surely a bit of sponsorship and some limited content creation doesnt pay the bills.
  • 91
 Ratboy is doing Hardline(s), and wants to race a World Cup this year. He also hosts his own race. I'd say he's killing it right now, and definitely worthy of a pay cheque.
  • 60
 A quick nose around Companies House suggests only one entry for Bryceland for his Enduro race which left him a grand total of £30 at the end of 2023... No idea how he channels his other money like Youtube commission etc.
  • 60
 I bet they sell a fair bit of merch.
  • 30
 Most of the 50/01 guys are more than brand ambassadors and likely have salary contracts with the majority of their sponsors. 50/01 itself is a fairly large brand now. With global reach. Anytime they are in a media package they get paid. Like most pros or semi pros. There is income streams going on behind the scenes. You'd be shocked how many pros pull a daily or part timer at least.
  • 10
 Made his money back in his racing days, was savvy with it and now lives off that, loose though I’m not so sure
  • 21
 is this Mountain Biking or Dirt Jumping on an MTB in the woods.......who cares roll on some better weather & get the hell out & ride........come on PB do an article on what is MTB these days and watch the comments section come alive.......
  • 21
 I prefer the term Velo Tout Terrain (VTT) much more evocative & all encompassing!
  • 10
 Been riding 30 years and this type of riding has to some degree always been part of mountain biking. Particularly with mates.

That's the beauty of MTB it encompasses so many different things. One day you ride a DH bike at the bike park , next day you do an epic 50 miles on a fully rigid. Jumping in the woods with mates, regular trail rides ... all mountain biking who needs to pigeon hole it and come up with a gatekeeper definition of what mountain biking is?!
  • 10
 @chip-chippie-the-3rd: or the English-speaking version All Terrain Biking!

You never see ATB anymore
  • 51
 Good to see them Joshing around...
  • 30
 Thanks for the boost this morning!

Band: Oakwood
Song: I'm Still Cheering For the 1980 U.S. Hockey Team
  • 30
 good ol joshy boy my dad
  • 10
 Who is the musician/ artist raising the endorphins
  • 10
 What bike is each of them riding?
  • 10
 Scor2030 I think and cannondale habit.
  • 10
 Always a treat! Thanks lads for keeping it real and pinned.
  • 10
 So good!
  • 10
 This is MTB!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013048
Mobile Version of Website