Video: 'Golden' - Josh Bryceland & Josh Lewis High Jinks Extended Bonus Section
Jan 10, 2025
by
Josh Lewis
24 Comments
An extended version of the High Jinks section featuring Josh Lewis and Josh Bryceland.
Trail work by:
James Pettitt, Josh Lewis, Oscar Powell.
Camera work by:
Jim Topliss, Dan Paley, Ralph Cofano.
Edit by:
Josh Lewis
Posted In:
Videos
Josh Bryceland
Josh Lewis
Author Info:
50to01-loose
Member since Mar 6, 2014
36 articles
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
drikardo
(Jan 10, 2025 at 2:41)
Much preferred this edit to a original High Jinks. More flowy, mellow and beautiful. Exellent edit and riding!
7
0
Jayse88
(Jan 10, 2025 at 1:26)
Old school skate video (in the best way) vibes with the music. Top stuff
8
1
glasvagas
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 0:49)
Dat song tho.
1
0
smegman
(Jan 10, 2025 at 5:46)
Yeah, give the singer a bike, he needs some endorphins
6
2
bombdabass
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 3:34)
Great edit and riding. I do wonder how these guys make ends meet. Surely a bit of sponsorship and some limited content creation doesnt pay the bills.
9
1
Folks
(Jan 10, 2025 at 4:41)
Ratboy is doing Hardline(s), and wants to race a World Cup this year. He also hosts his own race. I'd say he's killing it right now, and definitely worthy of a pay cheque.
6
0
korev
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 5:41)
A quick nose around Companies House suggests only one entry for Bryceland for his Enduro race which left him a grand total of £30 at the end of 2023... No idea how he channels his other money like Youtube commission etc.
6
0
mkul7r4
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 7:26)
I bet they sell a fair bit of merch.
3
0
OlSkoolJake
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:11)
Most of the 50/01 guys are more than brand ambassadors and likely have salary contracts with the majority of their sponsors. 50/01 itself is a fairly large brand now. With global reach. Anytime they are in a media package they get paid. Like most pros or semi pros. There is income streams going on behind the scenes. You'd be shocked how many pros pull a daily or part timer at least.
1
0
Hightower288
(Jan 12, 2025 at 13:37)
Made his money back in his racing days, was savvy with it and now lives off that, loose though I’m not so sure
2
1
essentialcyclesgower
(Jan 10, 2025 at 12:11)
is this Mountain Biking or Dirt Jumping on an MTB in the woods.......who cares roll on some better weather & get the hell out &
ride........come
on PB do an article on what is MTB these days and watch the comments section come alive.......
2
1
chip-chippie-the-3rd
(Jan 10, 2025 at 12:13)
I prefer the term Velo Tout Terrain (VTT) much more evocative & all encompassing!
1
0
endagutantimring
FL
(Jan 11, 2025 at 1:00)
Been riding 30 years and this type of riding has to some degree always been part of mountain biking. Particularly with mates.
That's the beauty of MTB it encompasses so many different things. One day you ride a DH bike at the bike park , next day you do an epic 50 miles on a fully rigid. Jumping in the woods with mates, regular trail rides ... all mountain biking who needs to pigeon hole it and come up with a gatekeeper definition of what mountain biking is?!
1
0
endagutantimring
FL
(Jan 11, 2025 at 1:01)
@chip-chippie-the-3rd
: or the English-speaking version All Terrain Biking!
You never see ATB anymore
5
1
korev
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 0:49)
Good to see them Joshing around...
3
0
Campy66
(Jan 10, 2025 at 8:12)
Thanks for the boost this morning!
Band: Oakwood
Song: I'm Still Cheering For the 1980 U.S. Hockey Team
3
0
dirtmedication
(Jan 10, 2025 at 7:30)
good ol joshy boy my dad
1
0
crankdriver
(Jan 10, 2025 at 7:44)
Who is the musician/ artist raising the endorphins
2
0
singletrackjamaica
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 8:11)
[Reply]
1
0
TwoSixTakeover
FL
(Jan 10, 2025 at 9:38)
What bike is each of them riding?
1
0
andersnormal
(Jan 10, 2025 at 10:02)
Scor2030 I think and cannondale habit.
1
0
jgottya1
(Jan 10, 2025 at 20:10)
Always a treat! Thanks lads for keeping it real and pinned.
1
0
courage
(Jan 11, 2025 at 12:04)
So good!
1
0
trillwill
(Jan 13, 2025 at 7:31)
This is MTB!
