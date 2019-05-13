Video: Golden Light & Prime Riding in Southwest Germany



Camera: Johannes Gauder

Vimeo: @johannesgauder Johannes Gauder

Johannes chose to turn his hobby into his profession and entered the advertising film industry. Here he was able to freely develop his creativity and his skills within a diverse range of projects. His working methods and quality reached completely new levels, and he was able to express himself in front of and behind the scenes. He quickly developed his own style and successfully produced a wide variety of projects.

