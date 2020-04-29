Video: Gone to the Groms - 15 of our Favourite Grom Videos

Not a grom but want in on the action?

12-year-old Dane Jewett shreds with Carson Storch, Thomas Vanderham, & Remi Gauvin.Seth Sherlock was shredding an Intense at 10 years old... And now he's on the Intense Factory Team!Yep, there's a good chance that Kovarik Racing's groms shred harder than you.There's a good chance you've seen this one with over 1 million views on this site... Jackson Goldstone run bikes to Kindergarten.No one sends the Whistler Bike Park harder on closing weekend bigger than the local groms. Prepare to have your mind blown!9-year-old Anthony Shelly and 10-year-old Dane Jewett shredding the Whistler Bike Park!Harry Schofield is one to watch. In this video, at age 9, he flipped his 24-inch trail bike.7-year-old Tya comes home from school in a dress, quickly changes into a full face and hits some serious terrainCrosby takes a cue from Jackson Goldstone with this rowdy commute to Kindergarten...Malcolm is four years old. Enough said.10-year-old Harry Schofield in out for a rip on his local trails in Surrey.Jackson Goldstone five years later, hitting the mega ramp at Woodward.7-year-old twins conquer the Austrian Alps on 24" hardtails.6 years old and slaying the Whistler Bike Park... We can't wait to be doing the same...12-year-old Weston Lloyd enjoying the last few days of Fall in Salt Lake City.New for 2020, the Pinkbike Grom Squad program aims to bring together a group of young riders, from up and coming pros to the kids just starting out, as they enter their most formative years. These days, kids are experiencing mountain biking in a way that wasn't possible in the past, and access to modern coaching, trails, and equipment has revolutionized both their learning and progression. The young 'uns are doing amazing things, from their earliest days on the balance bike to leaving you in the dust on their pint-sized full-suspension rig with disc brakes. Want to keep up? You can watch it happen by followingon social media or use it to submit your own photo or video to be featured on Pinkbike Instagram (only if you're a from!). Learn more here