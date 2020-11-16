Video: Good Times & Big Sends in the Whistler Bike Park

Nov 16, 2020
by Anders Melles  
FreeriDERS' Day Out

by anders-gm
Views: 281    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


With snow falling heavy across the Northwest, Cabin Fever Media would like to share a short film celebrating the dusty good times of summer. The changing of the seasons makes us appreciate our favourite routine of rallying the trucks to the bike park for a bell-to-bell day of riding. We are especially thankful for all of the hard work put in by the Whistler Blackcomb staff to keep us on the trails this year despite the pandemic. Although it’s a ways off, we hope this piece gets everybody stoked for the 2021 bike park season.








Rider: Anders Melles
Film/Photo: Josh Smith
Edit: Ben Brough


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Came for the shred, stayed for the soundtrack.
  • 1 0
 Did you wheelie all the way to the park?

