Video: Good Times & Good Lines with Olivier Cuvet

Feb 21, 2024
by Olivier Cuvet  

I wanted to celebrate the good times and good riding with a few POVs from those past months. Paying tribute to all the good people I shared a lap, a high five or a little adventure with.

Reflecting back, its funny how most of those clips are linked together not by the riding itself, but the vison behind the trails or the jumps I rode. Either its one guy building a gnarly trail in the woods, a crew building a sick, creative jump line, or just a raw slope that we saw from far away and that we wanted to ride, there are so many anecdotes and sharing in the backstage.

What I get from that, is that motto « build it and they will come ». Sharing a session on a spot that has a soul is the best feeling, that I’m chasing a lot lately.

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Olivier? I barely knewier







