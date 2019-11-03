Video: Good Times at the T10 Fall Jam in 100 Mile House

Nov 3, 2019
by Niall Pinder  
T-10 Fall Jam 2019

by clear-glass-media
Views: 406    Faves: 4    Comments: 1



Video: Jackson Parker // Clear Glass Media
Words & Photos: Niall Pinder

On October 12/13 another awesome T10 Fall Jam went down at the Slope Line jumps in 100 Mile House. Riders from as far as the Sunshine Coast packed up their finest tail whips and backflips and made the long drive north. The annual event is both a memorial for rider Tyler Tenning (T10), and a celebration of another great bike season.

It's always a good time at the T10 Jam, regardless of the weather. When we arrived in 100 Mile on the Saturday, conditions were borderline snowing, it was pretty cold and grim, but the 100 Mile crew never cares. There’s a chill vibe there all the time, and the Slope Line is rideable in most conditions. Sunday rewarded everybody with primo riding conditions, chilly air, and sunshine. It was a killer day of riding, music, and hotdogs on the fire.

The spring and fall jams are awesome, anyone who wants to join in is welcome. It's free, and there are lines that anyone can ride, from kids to parents, just reach out to the crew:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-SLOPE-LINE-1010472048976816/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/the_slopelinejumps

2019 T10 Fall Jam
Some of the attendees - Its all these guys' fault

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
Dalton Anderson drying off the jumps

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
More prep after the rain

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
The grom line is a good time for everybody

2019 T10 Fall Jam
Hitting the grom line

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
Miss this berm and you'll wish you hadn't, next stop is the river

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
The stepup / berm / stepdown is a cool part of the Slope Line

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
Groms were dropping bombs

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
This guy was definitely stoked for some time at the jumps

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam


2019 T10 Fall Jam
2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam
Keeping warm, getting the social media out there

2019 T10 Fall Jam
The size of the launch ramp is hard to overstate

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam

2019 T10 Fall Jam


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
66666 views
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
65726 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
52882 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
47806 views
Inside Commencal: 20 Years After Starting From Zero
40333 views
The Crash That Punctured Johny Salido's Spleen & Took Him Out of Rampage
38286 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
36827 views
Now THAT was a Bike: John Kirkcaldie's 2006 Turner DHR
36576 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014366
Mobile Version of Website