Video: Good Times at the T10 Fall Jam in 100 Mile House

Video: Jackson Parker // Clear Glass Media
Words & Photos: Niall Pinder
On October 12/13 another awesome T10 Fall Jam went down at the Slope Line jumps in 100 Mile House. Riders from as far as the Sunshine Coast packed up their finest tail whips and backflips and made the long drive north. The annual event is both a memorial for rider Tyler Tenning (T10), and a celebration of another great bike season.
It's always a good time at the T10 Jam, regardless of the weather. When we arrived in 100 Mile on the Saturday, conditions were borderline snowing, it was pretty cold and grim, but the 100 Mile crew never cares. There’s a chill vibe there all the time, and the Slope Line is rideable in most conditions. Sunday rewarded everybody with primo riding conditions, chilly air, and sunshine. It was a killer day of riding, music, and hotdogs on the fire.
The spring and fall jams are awesome, anyone who wants to join in is welcome. It's free, and there are lines that anyone can ride, from kids to parents, just reach out to the crew:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-SLOPE-LINE-1010472048976816/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/the_slopelinejumps
