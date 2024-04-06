Video: Good Times in Finale Ligure at the Focus Bikes Athlete Summit

Join our FOCUS Riders in this video as they tackle the breathtaking trails of Finale Ligure at an epic event full of fun, friendship, and the latest FOCUS Bikes! Our riders come from all over the world to have an unforgettable time, conquer trails, and share their love for mountain biking.
Discover the beauty of Finale Ligure, a paradise for MTB enthusiasts, with its stunning landscapes and trails.
But this event is more than just an event; it's a celebration of mountain bike culture, community, and friendship. And you have the chance to shape our next stop in Germany!
