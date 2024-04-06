Video: Good Times in Finale Ligure at the Focus Bikes Athlete Summit

Apr 6, 2024
by Focus Bikes  

Join our FOCUS Riders in this video as they tackle the breathtaking trails of Finale Ligure at an epic event full of fun, friendship, and the latest FOCUS Bikes! Our riders come from all over the world to have an unforgettable time, conquer trails, and share their love for mountain biking.

Join us as our FOCUS Riders gather in the stunning trails of Finale Ligure for an epic event packed with thrills friendship and the latest FOCUS bikes Experience the excitement as our riders worldwide come together for an unforgettable time conquering the trails and sharing their love for mountain biking. Explore the beauty of Finale Ligure a heaven for MTB enthusiasts with its awe-inspiring scenery and challenging paths. Full Video https ride.focus.bike finale-24yt

Join us as our FOCUS Riders gather in the stunning trails of Finale Ligure for an epic event packed with thrills friendship and the latest FOCUS bikes Experience the excitement as our riders worldwide come together for an unforgettable time conquering the trails and sharing their love for mountain biking. Explore the beauty of Finale Ligure a heaven for MTB enthusiasts with its awe-inspiring scenery and challenging paths. Full Video https ride.focus.bike finale-24yt
Join us as our FOCUS Riders gather in the stunning trails of Finale Ligure for an epic event packed with thrills friendship and the latest FOCUS bikes Experience the excitement as our riders worldwide come together for an unforgettable time conquering the trails and sharing their love for mountain biking. Explore the beauty of Finale Ligure a heaven for MTB enthusiasts with its awe-inspiring scenery and challenging paths. Full Video https ride.focus.bike finale-24yt

photo
Join us as our FOCUS Riders gather in the stunning trails of Finale Ligure for an epic event packed with thrills friendship and the latest FOCUS bikes Experience the excitement as our riders worldwide come together for an unforgettable time conquering the trails and sharing their love for mountain biking. Explore the beauty of Finale Ligure a heaven for MTB enthusiasts with its awe-inspiring scenery and challenging paths. Full Video https ride.focus.bike finale-24yt
Discover the beauty of Finale Ligure, a paradise for MTB enthusiasts, with its stunning landscapes and trails.

Join us as our FOCUS Riders gather in the stunning trails of Finale Ligure for an epic event packed with thrills friendship and the latest FOCUS bikes Experience the excitement as our riders worldwide come together for an unforgettable time conquering the trails and sharing their love for mountain biking. Explore the beauty of Finale Ligure a heaven for MTB enthusiasts with its awe-inspiring scenery and challenging paths. Full Video https ride.focus.bike finale-24yt
Join us as our FOCUS Riders gather in the stunning trails of Finale Ligure for an epic event packed with thrills friendship and the latest FOCUS bikes Experience the excitement as our riders worldwide come together for an unforgettable time conquering the trails and sharing their love for mountain biking. Explore the beauty of Finale Ligure a heaven for MTB enthusiasts with its awe-inspiring scenery and challenging paths. Full Video https ride.focus.bike finale-24yt
But this event is more than just an event; it's a celebration of mountain bike culture, community, and friendship. And you have the chance to shape our next stop in Germany!


Join us as our FOCUS Riders gather in the stunning trails of Finale Ligure for an epic event packed with thrills friendship and the latest FOCUS bikes Experience the excitement as our riders worldwide come together for an unforgettable time conquering the trails and sharing their love for mountain biking. Explore the beauty of Finale Ligure a heaven for MTB enthusiasts with its awe-inspiring scenery and challenging paths. Full Video https ride.focus.bike finale-24yt

photo
photo


Don't miss out on updates and subscribe to the FOCUS Bikes channel and social media profiles here.

More about Finale here

Posted In:
Videos Focus Bikes Olly Wilkins Thomas Lapeyrie Ben Deakin


Author Info:
Focus-Bikes avatar

Member since Oct 24, 2016
5 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with FMBA Statement]
107417 views
Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry - 2024
57349 views
Shimano Releases New $160 Drivetrain - With 8 Gears
56814 views
Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues
53395 views
How Much Are World Cup Racers Paid in 2024? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2024
51968 views
Corporate Drama as Beat Zaugg Claims He's Still CEO of Scott Sports
43804 views
Review: Knolly Chilcotin 170 - They Haven't Just Straightened the Top Tube
40250 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line for Round 1
32237 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.024743
Mobile Version of Website