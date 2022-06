Video: Good Times with the Loose Riders at Dirt Masters

It's been three years since the last edition Dirt Masters, but the Germans definitely haven't forgotten how to party!

Jann Deininger from Loose Riders Württemberg was on fire during the whip offs

Bikepark sesh with Vince Moonen & Ward De Prins

Roos Op De Beeck taking the win at the Whip Offs Crowd pleaser Jann Deininger throwing a big nac nac

Ward De Prins styling a t-bog

Ward De Prins sideways for the German crowd Vince Moonen high up there and sideways

Wild scenes at bikepark Winterberg during the IXS Dirt Masters Festival. It was 4 days of non stop laughs and good times and a little bit of riding in between.Featuring team riders Vince Moonen, Ward De Prins, Jim Otto, Jelle Harnisfeger, Loose Riders Wuerttemberg's Jann Deininger, our racers Katha Klos, Steffi Haas, Jelle Hemelsoen, Roos Op de Beeck and a whole lot of drunk people.Thanks to everyone that stopped by at our booth. We had a good time and we will be back.Photos by Patrick Weiß