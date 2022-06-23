Video: Good Times with the Loose Riders at Dirt Masters

Jun 23, 2022
by loose riders  


It's been three years since the last edition Dirt Masters, but the Germans definitely haven't forgotten how to party!

Wild scenes at bikepark Winterberg during the IXS Dirt Masters Festival. It was 4 days of non stop laughs and good times and a little bit of riding in between.

Featuring team riders Vince Moonen, Ward De Prins, Jim Otto, Jelle Harnisfeger, Loose Riders Wuerttemberg's Jann Deininger, our racers Katha Klos, Steffi Haas, Jelle Hemelsoen, Roos Op de Beeck and a whole lot of drunk people.

Thanks to everyone that stopped by at our booth. We had a good time and we will be back.


pic by cha0sf0t0
Jann Deininger from Loose Riders Württemberg was on fire during the whip offs

pic by cha0sf0t0
Bikepark sesh with Vince Moonen & Ward De Prins

pic by cha0sf0t0
Roos Op De Beeck taking the win at the Whip Offs
pic by cha0sf0t0
Crowd pleaser Jann Deininger throwing a big nac nac

pic by cha0sf0t0
Ward De Prins styling a t-bog

pic by cha0sf0t0
Ward De Prins sideways for the German crowd
pic by cha0sf0t0
Vince Moonen high up there and sideways



Photos by Patrick Weiß


