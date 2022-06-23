Video: Good Times with the Loose Riders at Dirt Masters

It's been three years since the last edition Dirt Masters, but the Germans definitely haven't forgotten how to party!
Wild scenes at bikepark Winterberg during the IXS Dirt Masters Festival. It was 4 days of non stop laughs and good times and a little bit of riding in between.
Featuring team riders Vince Moonen, Ward De Prins, Jim Otto, Jelle Harnisfeger, Loose Riders Wuerttemberg's Jann Deininger, our racers Katha Klos, Steffi Haas, Jelle Hemelsoen, Roos Op de Beeck and a whole lot of drunk people.
Thanks to everyone that stopped by at our booth. We had a good time and we will be back.
Photos by Patrick Weiß
