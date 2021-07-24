Event Report & Video: Goods Vibes at Freedom Ride 2021 - Rogate Bike Park

Jul 24, 2021
by The HKT Podcast  


Freedom Ride, an event that started out as a joke on a podcast has now become an annual festival of riding bikes with friends, great brands and good vibes. This years Freedom Ride took place at Rogate Bike Park on the 3rd & 4th of July and was attended by over 300 riders along with Sam Reynolds, Josh Lewis, Olly Wilkins, Sam Dale, Ben Deakin and Grant Fielder. The event was supported by event partners Focus Bikes, DMR, SixSixOne, Red Bull UK and SAXX.

Check out the feature length documentary movie created by Beney at CU Productions.


The daily Deakinator's Real Deal jumble sale gave everybody the chance to sell unwanted bike parts

SixSixOne sponsored the daily whip off competition with prizes





Thank you to everybody who came to Freedom Ride and all the awesome people who helped make this event happen!

Photos: Brett Shelfer

Racing and Events Videos Ben Deakin Josh Lewis Olly Wilkins Sam Dale Sam Reynolds


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Such a great idea!

Post a Comment



