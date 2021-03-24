Video: Good Vibes Riding Bikes in Squamish on International Women's Day

OneUp has some amazing women on our team and staff! On March 8, we got a few of them together to celebrate International Women's Day with donuts and party laps in our hometown of Squamish, BC.
"I’ve been amazed, especially in the last year, by the progression of the lady crews out there and it was super fun to be a part of the good vibes that were all around this day. 10/10 would recommend."- Christina Chappetta
Give the riders a follow, for good vibes guaranteed.
Jo Peters @jo___peters
Christina Chappetta @cchappetta1
Angie McKirdy @angiemckirdy
Lucy Vaneesteren @lucy.vaneesteren
Tori Weatherbie @tori.weatherbie
Codie Fletch @_codi._
