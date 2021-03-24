Video: Good Vibes Riding Bikes in Squamish on International Women's Day

Mar 24, 2021
by OneUp Components  
Good Vibes

by OneUpComponents
Views: 481    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


OneUp has some amazing women on our team and staff! On March 8, we got a few of them together to celebrate International Women's Day with donuts and party laps in our hometown of Squamish, BC.

"I’ve been amazed, especially in the last year, by the progression of the lady crews out there and it was super fun to be a part of the good vibes that were all around this day. 10/10 would recommend."
- Christina Chappetta


Give the riders a follow, for good vibes guaranteed.

Riders
Jo Peters @jo___peters
Christina Chappetta @cchappetta1
Angie McKirdy @angiemckirdy
Lucy Vaneesteren @lucy.vaneesteren
Tori Weatherbie @tori.weatherbie
Codie Fletch @_codi._ 


OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.
WORK LESS RIDE MORE

Posted In:
Videos Oneup Angeline Mckirdy Christina Chappetta Jo Peters


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
175824 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
80522 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
54759 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
53919 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
48864 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs' New A3 Helmet
37679 views
Greg Minnaar Shares his Training Difficulties Following a COVID-19 Diagnosis
36169 views
Specialized Partners with Tesla Co-Founder for a New Battery Recycling Solution
32763 views

15 Comments

  • 22 1
 Less stabbings. More of this. Keep the good times coming.
  • 15 1
 One Up gets it.
  • 13 1
 "Good vibes riding" PLUS a good cause sure makes for a pretty sweet vid!
  • 11 0
 PLUS donuts! Thanks, glad you enjoyed it.
  • 4 0
 @OneUpComponents: The world needs way more donuts! ...Not our country so much tho :/
  • 9 0
 looks like such a sick day out with buds! nothing but good vibes!!
  • 8 1
 Such an amazing day shredding with these ladies and the Oneup crew!!!
  • 3 1
 Great to have you out! The stoke was real.
  • 5 0
 Right ARM ! Peace n Love.
  • 4 0
 If you look up 'Mahalo' in the dictionary, there's a link to this edit. Awesome stuff!!
  • 4 0
 Loving it! This is what riding bikes is all about!
  • 4 0
 Indeed, everything IS awesome.
  • 3 2
 The two ladies leading the pack ride better than me. That's just awesome!
  • 2 0
 Riding snacks on point
  • 1 0
 Looks like a great time! Nice work ladies

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008050
Mobile Version of Website