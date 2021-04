Riders:

Video:

Photos:

Location:

Three of Colorado's shreddiest ladies show us what they're made of in this short film, presented by jorts . Avra Saslow, Delilah Cupp, and Clare Hamilton are best friends, roommates, and riding partners who make the most of every berm. Avra Saslow , and Delilah Cupp Ripton & Co. , Wiley KaupasJack PlantzSilverton, CO