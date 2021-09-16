Video: GoPro Launches the Hero 10 Black with New GP2 Processor

Sep 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

GoPro has today launched the tenth iteration of its Hero action camera.

While the casing of the camera looks very similar to the Hero9 that was released exactly a year ago, the new camera is claimed to be the most powerful that GoPro has ever produced thanks to its new GP2 chip. The new processor provides a speed update (the previous version had been used since 2016) and means the whole camera should capture, process and upload content much quicker than before.

As you might expect, there are also a number of upgrades to the picture quality too including 5.3k video at 60fps, 4k video at 120 fps and 8x slow mo. The full list of features is below.

Key features

- Powerful new GP2 engine
- 5.3K60, 4K120, 2.7K240 (8X slo-mo)
- Rugged + waterproof to 33ft (10m)
- HyperSmooth 4.0 with in-camera horizon leveling
- 23MP images, RAW format, #SuperPhoto, + HDR
- 19.6MP frame grabs
- Improved touch control response
- Uploads automatically to the cloud
- Live streaming in 1080p, now with HyperSmooth 4.0
- Enhanced low-light performance
- TimeWarp stabilized time-lapse video
- Mod ready + compatible with all GoPro mounts
- New removable lens cover that is hydrophobic + combats lens flares/artifacts
- Webcam Mode

The camera costs $550 without a GoPro subscription, $400 for existing GoPro subscribers, or $400 for new subscribers with an included year of GoPro subscription. More info, here.

Posted In:
Videos GoPro


52 Comments

  • 42 2
 That is a lot of money to record sick shreddits no one is interested in. I managed to get a H7 Black for a quarter of that for no one to be interested in.
  • 3 0
 A new GoPro costing $499 when its first released!? Wow, what insight. It's almost like they've been setting the same MSRP since the Hero 4 black. Oh wait, they have been. Its almost like the GoPro is just like any other technology with newer iterations.
  • 9 0
 Does it still cut all videos into 4GB segments? Is there a way to stich the chunks together without re-rendering in external software? Any plans to make GoPro Quik at least marginally useful?
  • 1 0
 the 4gb segments problem i think come from the FAT32 file system that needs to be present on the memory card. ExFAT would solve the problem BUT it has other shortcomings...
  • 2 0
 If they have to segment the videos at least give us more than one file name convention to toggle between. Alpha-numeric sorting does not play well with their GX[clip#][video#] convention and sorting by date doesn't play well with Quik, which seemingly generates file information on the last recorded file first and then generates first to (second-to) last.
  • 2 1
 @Bruccio: modern cameras can detect and adapt to the card's filesystem, Gopro is just being backward. Their software has always been rather weak.
  • 11 0
 I never understand the, "Most powerful/best we've ever made.". Like yeah, obviously, why would someone by it if it wasn't?
  • 3 0
 You mean you wouldn't buy it if they said, "the new camera is claimed to be the least powerful that GoPro has ever produced thanks to its new GP2 chip. The new processor provides a speed downgrade (the previous version had been used since 2016) and means the whole camera should capture, process and upload content much slower than before"
  • 1 0
 exactly my thoughts.
  • 1 0
 Many companies have different tiers of products. In some cases, they may release a new "budget" version that is better than the previous budget version but not better than their best version. In this case, it's their newest best version.
  • 1 0
 The GoPro 11 will be better , I’ll wait for that lol
  • 7 0
 They need to bring back a Session sized option, this beast is great and has some amazing features but it is too huge to be comfortably for anyone who doesn't fancy themselves a pro/vlogger.
I don't need livestreaming, 5K resolution or half of the other amazing features this big boy has, I just want a comfortable little camera to record in reasonable quality that is comfortable to actually have mounted on me. Never understood why they stopped making it.
  • 1 0
 I Second this. I have a session 5, that was a little problematic, but I loved the size of it. Ultimatley I stopped using it because of the issues with it. At the very least, make something smaller than what they are making.
  • 1 0
 I still use a session 5 and until they make another, I'll stick with it. Though the battery have other ideas...
  • 14 5
 jGmiYzCPnSE
  • 8 0
 fjKsDmNViorPDsd?
  • 6 1
 @the-mountainbart-experience: No, just the left one
  • 5 0
 10 +go pro models still nothing improved that shows how steep or how gnarly some trails actually are or can be...like for those who don't bike and see it as flat or low consequence and not a huge sent
"go pro" effect
  • 4 0
 For that, you need an actual video camera shot by someone off the trail. First-person shots will always have the GoPro effect due to being on the same plane as the slope/trail/slab being ridden.
  • 5 0
 Apparently you can FINALLY plug it into your phone/iPad and dump the footage via usb-c. The amount of time we wasted getting the footage to transfer via wifi was insane.
  • 13 9
 Incremental changes to drive annual revenue is a business plan that is destined to fail.
  • 25 0
 Works for Apple, Samsung, just about every phone company, just about every Automotive manufacturer etc. I've not a fan of that approach, but as long as people pay for it, they'll keep doing it.
  • 6 0
 @the-mountainbart-experience: I wouldn't call a framerate * 2 update incremental...
  • 19 0
 Wait, isn’t the bike industry the same?
  • 3 2
 almost seems like capitalism actually doesn't encourage innovation
  • 3 0
 I wouldn't say twice as fast chip is a incremental update
  • 1 1
 @GotchaJimmy: well thats where you are wrong. Its cool to rant on capitalism, but they did justify the gopro 10 with a new chip, they just havent found that next leap like the 6->7 yet.
  • 2 0
 So what's the alternative?
  • 1 0
 What? How so?
  • 2 0
 Just get the batteries better and save the marketing fluff... I don't need a smoother smooth or a sharper sharp, but would throw my money on you should it finally last a decent ride.
  • 2 1
 I had a hero 4 that kept turning off during recordings. GoPro told me there was too much vibration on the boat deck I had it mounted on and wouldn’t repair it. They offered me a 10% discount on a new camera because mine was a month out of warranty. Customer service sucks!
  • 3 0
 does the most powerful mean ill have to change batteries even sooner? because battery life on the 8&9 is already absolutely P*** poor unless potato quality is your thing
  • 1 0
 This or the Insta360 One X2? Anyone any experience with those?? My GoPro 8 continually turns itself off mid recording and have to remove the battery. Battery life isn't that good and there's no quick (on the GoPro 8 at least) method of changing the view settings when on your chest mount without removing the damn thing to be able to see the screen... Or use the phone which eats the battery.... Dunno, but interested in feedback on the Insta360 One X2!
  • 1 0
 So this is why they were giving away 9s all summer. Seemed odd many other industries and products were at the mercy of electronics shortages but GoPro was knocking $150 off of their flagship model and putting it in a bundle.
  • 1 0
 It’s because they use the same chip. H7 - H9 use the same chip set, they just open or close different gates. This is the same way how graphics cards work.

RTX 3060 is the same chip as a RTX3080 or even a Quadros.
  • 3 0
 'claimed' to be the most powerful?
  • 3 0
 Where's the high pivot its 2021 ffs
  • 2 0
 My 7 still does the trick
  • 2 1
 So if you follow bunch of athletes on Ig it will be one big go pro ad today?
  • 2 0
 wow I'm 7 models late by now
  • 3 0
 GP2 engine... ARGH!
  • 2 1
 I got a black 9 and black 5....i tend to use the 5 if I bother because its smaller. I'd suggest a hero 8.
  • 1 0
 Got the H8 Black for a great price not long after it came out and it has been a game changer. Had a H3 Silver before and thought the quality was good on that. The H8 is small enough to wear on the peak of my full-face without obstructing the view (just need to take the goggles off when I stop). The quality of the footage is outstanding.
  • 1 0
 Every time a new one launches i want it ... and then I continue to use my Hero 4 black...
  • 1 0
 Tis the season to drop a new gopro
  • 2 1
 Nothing about actually making the sound better or not have crackling.
  • 1 0
 I prefer my camera to have a V8 engine
  • 1 0
 Or at least a Turbo or two
  • 1 0
 Is it longer lower and slacker though?
  • 1 0
 If I live-stream in TimeWarp mode will I time travel?
  • 1 0
 Is there a better option than go pro now?
  • 1 0
 Do people still use gimbals with newer GoPros?

Post a Comment



