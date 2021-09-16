Video: GoPro Launches the Hero 10 Black with New GP2 Processor

GoPro has today launched the tenth iteration of its Hero action camera.
While the casing of the camera looks very similar to the Hero9 that was released exactly a year ago
, the new camera is claimed to be the most powerful that GoPro has ever produced thanks to its new GP2 chip. The new processor provides a speed update (the previous version had been used since 2016) and means the whole camera should capture, process and upload content much quicker than before.
As you might expect, there are also a number of upgrades to the picture quality too including 5.3k video at 60fps, 4k video at 120 fps and 8x slow mo. The full list of features is below.Key features
- Powerful new GP2 engine
- 5.3K60, 4K120, 2.7K240 (8X slo-mo)
- Rugged + waterproof to 33ft (10m)
- HyperSmooth 4.0 with in-camera horizon leveling
- 23MP images, RAW format, #SuperPhoto, + HDR
- 19.6MP frame grabs
- Improved touch control response
- Uploads automatically to the cloud
- Live streaming in 1080p, now with HyperSmooth 4.0
- Enhanced low-light performance
- TimeWarp stabilized time-lapse video
- Mod ready + compatible with all GoPro mounts
- New removable lens cover that is hydrophobic + combats lens flares/artifacts
- Webcam Mode
The camera costs $550 without a GoPro subscription, $400 for existing GoPro subscribers, or $400 for new subscribers with an included year of GoPro subscription. More info, here
.
