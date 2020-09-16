GoPro Launches New Hero 9 with 5K Video & 2 Screens

Sep 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

The GoPro Hero 9 camera has been launched just 11 months after the Hero 8 was unveiled with a pack of new features and upgrades.

The GoPro Hero 9 will now shoot in 5K video, which is the highest resolution we've seen yet in a GoPro camera however it can also record in 4K, 2.7K, 1440p and 1080p. The camera can also capture up to 8x slow mo, or 240 fps. The camera now has a front screen as well as a rear screen, which GoPro says will help capture selfie angles. There's also a removable lens and the standard lens can be replaced by GoPro's Max Lens that widens the Field of View to 155° and has greater stabilization features.


The rest of the camera has seen a bunch of updates including 30% increased battery life, upgrades to Timewarp and Hypersmooth, more live streaming options and Hindisght - the ability to capture 30 seconds before you press the shutter.

The camera is available now and comes with a 32gb memory card. The camera costs $449.99 / £429.99 / AU$699.95, which is a bit more expensive than the Hero 8 Black's launch price. The camera can be purchased more cheaply alongside a GoPro subscription that gives unlimited cloud storage and a camera replacement service.

More info, here.

19 Comments

  • 18 1
 Cool tech, no doubt, but still dont totally understand filming my rides. I'll see dudes with GPs on their bars constantly filming and fiddling with them, what do they do with the footage?

"Hey honey, check out this rock drop, whoa so steep, pretty cool huh"

"that's nice...did you mow the lawn"
  • 1 0
 I owned a GoPro for a year and a half. I edited a few videos... value for me was capturing the memory of the trip. Snowboarding in Japan, etc.. Problem is the learning curve and time spent in editing just isn't worth it. One day they'll figure out how I as an average user can use a GoPro to film a weekend trip, and it automatically edits a quality video for me and sends it to my email the following Monday. At that point, it will make sense for people like me. Until then it makes sense for the tech enthusiasts, vloggers, pros
  • 2 0
 I never record rides except last weekend when I did an epic with a buddy. I uploaded the footage to my computer and discovered tons of old footage from rides past I forgot about. I realized I record for the memories.
  • 2 0
 Where do you ride? People usually take for granted their local trails - if your area is somewhat attractive, chances are the people you see filming their rides spent hours in a car to get to your trails - and they might not return for another year, or ever again. So why not capture some nice footage just for the memories...
  • 1 0
 I run across wildlife on occasion on my rides. There's been times where I've came up on a huge elk running down the single track in front of me, wish I woulda had a gopro for that.
  • 7 0
 5k!? I don't need to count ants on the ground while reviewing footy.
  • 3 0
 My videographer buddy records in 8k for (essentially) YouTube videos. When I asked WHY??!?? He said so that he can zoom into the shot in post and basically do whatever he wants in editing and still maintain full 4k/1080 resolution. And now I get it.
  • 1 0
 Kinda seems better than a flat cobblestone track we're watching most of the time isn't it? Big Grin
  • 4 0
 I’m impressed. Take my money. Can’t believe they can load that much tech in such a small package.
  • 1 0
 Nice, bit disappointing they are still on the 3 year old GP1 processor however. I have the same one in my hero 7, which I love, but it does run very hot and the UI is pretty slow. Not enough for me to upgrade this time...
  • 3 0
 "'Because it's the Hero MTB deserves, but not the one it needs.."
  • 2 0
 I really wish they kept the session. A modern session with stabilization would be sick.
  • 1 0
 But will the MAX app allow you to still aim the footage. That's the real question.
  • 1 0
 hope the software is better, i returned my 7 cos it kept crashing and losing footage but this does look awesome
  • 2 0
 "Lets put 2 screens on it"
"Why?"
"I don't know. Why not?"
  • 1 0
 With which cameras have they made this Video? Because you can see a big difference in quality even here in the Video.
  • 1 0
 Sheesh, im still using the 1st gen....
  • 3 0
 still better than me
  • 1 0
 First gen 720p squad!

