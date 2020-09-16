GoPro Launches New Hero 9 with 5K Video & 2 Screens

The GoPro Hero 9 camera has been launched just 11 months after the Hero 8 was unveiled with a pack of new features and upgrades.
The GoPro Hero 9 will now shoot in 5K video, which is the highest resolution we've seen yet in a GoPro camera however it can also record in 4K, 2.7K, 1440p and 1080p. The camera can also capture up to 8x slow mo, or 240 fps. The camera now has a front screen as well as a rear screen, which GoPro says will help capture selfie angles. There's also a removable lens and the standard lens can be replaced by GoPro's Max Lens that widens the Field of View to 155° and has greater stabilization features.
The rest of the camera has seen a bunch of updates including 30% increased battery life, upgrades to Timewarp and Hypersmooth, more live streaming options and Hindisght - the ability to capture 30 seconds before you press the shutter.
The camera is available now and comes with a 32gb memory card. The camera costs $449.99 / £429.99 / AU$699.95, which is a bit more expensive than the Hero 8 Black's launch price. The camera can be purchased more cheaply alongside a GoPro subscription that gives unlimited cloud storage and a camera replacement service.
More info, here
