Video: Gravel Bike Bar Drags as Halo Release Gravel Tyre Range

RXR Tyre

GXR Tyre

GXC Tyre

The all-new Halo Gravel Tyre range consists of three distinct tread patterns to cover all conditions and surfaces.Developed over a three-year period the range has been refined to offer minimal rolling resistance, high traction levels and where needed, mud shedding abilities.The range consists of the RXR, GXR and GXC models, which are all built around a lightweight and reliable 60TPI tubeless carcass. Not only does the carcass choice allow the tyres to conform to the terrain for grip and comfort, but also brush off a large amount of potential damage from objects on the road or trail.Usage: Road/ Adventure/ BikepackingConditions: Road / HardpackThe RXR is our road plus tyre offering.Minimal rolling resistance and maximum comfort are the primary aims of the RXR tyre.We incorporated leading edges into the centre of the tread for braking and acceleration traction in all conditions, while managing to retain a flush rolling surface. This means that the leading edges only come into play when used in the wet, or when off-road. In the dry and when on smooth surfaces the tyre rolls with minimal resistance.To make this a truly capable road plus tyre in all conditions, angled mud and water shedding channels have also been integrated on the shoulder tread.The RXR tyre is available in 650 x 47c, in all black and tan wall.Usage: Gravel/ Adventure/ BikepackingConditions: Road/ Hardpack/ GravelThe GXR is our all-surface gravel tyre.Designed to offer minimal resistance while rolling on the centre of the tread and maximum grip on the sides of the tread; The GXR tyre balances speed and grip.We incorporated leading edges into the centre of the tread for braking and acceleration traction in all conditions, while managing to retain a flush rolling surface. This means that the leading edges only come into play when used in the wet, or when off-road. In the dry and when on smooth surfaces the tyre rolls with minimal resistance.The side tread offers a combination of spaced and specifically placed blocks. Combined with optimised siping the aggressive side tread helps the GXR offer enormous grip levels that are there when needed most.To make this a truly all condition tyre, angled mud and water shedding channels have also been integrated on the shoulder tread.The GXR tyre is available in 650 x 47c, in all black and tan wall.Usage: Gravel/ Adventure/ BikepackingConditions: Loose/ Wet/ Gravel/ Dirt/ HardpackThe GXC is the most aggressive and traction enabling gravel tyre in our range.Designed to excel on loose and challenging terrains, the GXC is the perfect weapon for all season riding.Rolling speed is maximised thanks to the closely spaced arrow shaped blocks in the centre of the tread, despite a deep tread depth. Arrow shaped blocks in the centre encourage mud and water down the channels formed to keep the tread mud free. Rearwards facing edges on the arrow blocks aid grip under braking whatever the conditions.The side tread offers a combination of spaced and specifically placed blocks. Combined with optimised siping the aggressive side tread helps the GXC offer enormous grip levels that blur the lines with mountain bike tyres.The angled mud and water shedding channels continue from the centre tread all the way to the edge of the tyre.The GXC tyre is available in 650 x 47c and 700 x 38c, in all black and tan wall.All tyres in the range offer large tread wrap for extreme lean angles and features dual compounds. The rubber compound used in the centre is slightly firmer to increase rolling speeds and longevity. The edge compound being softer, combined with the large tread wrap means grip is maximised for when you really need it.Included with the tyres as part of our solution to packaging is a reusable Velcro frame strap, allowing you to wrap spares and accessories to your bike.Tyre weights:RXR 640 x 47c from 505gGXR 650 x 47c from 575gGXC 650 x 47c from 545gGXC 700 x 38c from 395gPricing for all models: £49.99 GBP, $69.99 USD