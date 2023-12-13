Video: Gravel Riding Like You've Never Seen Before in Gabriel Wibmer's 'GRAVEL MANIA'

Dec 13, 2023
by rasoulution  

New tricks, new lines, new best times. Boundaries are there to be pushed. This applies in the world of mountain biking, as in any other extreme sport. When street trials and freeride pro Gabriel Wibmer sets his sights on such a limit, it is usually spectacular - often with the attribute “don’t try this at home”. This is also the case this time, when everything revolves around the Austrian’s choice of bike. Instead of enduro or downhill, he sends his CANYON gravel bike on a tour de force through some of the most famous bike parks in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

The Lienz and Kals bike parks in East Tyrol, the Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide in Switzerland, the Innsbruck and Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis bike parks in Tyrol, and the Samerberg bike park in Germany are true mountain bike paradises. But instead of full suspension, wide flat bars and knobby tires, Gabriel Wibmer relies on the exact opposite: no suspension, drop bars and - at least for him – an unusual geometry with significantly narrower tires. That's right, Gabriel Wibmer rides his CANYON Grizl gravel bike. In fact, only two identical bikes were used in the entire edit, both of which survived filming unscathed.

And that’s saying something, because Gabriel didn’t spare himself or the material:

bigquotesRiding trails on the gravel bike was intense. I'm used to zero suspension from the trials bike, but the drop bar and the geometry were quite a challenge. Your head is so far forward that you're almost hanging upside down on the bike, the brakes on the drop bars are elsewhere than I'm used to and that combined with single trails and jumps - that was pretty intense. The low weight of the bike was also a problem when jumping, as even the tiniest gusts of wind could cause real trouble. Estimating the right speed wasn't easy either - the gravel bike is so much faster than a downhill bike. Also, you feel every single stone and every brake bump.Gabriel Wibmer

Credit Stephan Wibmer wibmer studios
Credit Stephan Wibmer wibmer studios

The most difficult scene turned out to be the Crankworx Whip-Off jump in Innsbruck. Despite Gabriel and his team only needing two attempts, they were primarily a mental challenge. For more “normality”, Gabriel held the bike at the top of the handlebars and therefore had no chance to brake during the roll-in. Bottom line: he had to jump, whether it was too fast, too slow or just right.

bigquotesWe wanted to do something completely new that no one had done before us. And since gravel biking is generating a lot of hype right now, it made sense to do something cool with it and take it into a new level. At the beginning we didn't really know how far we could push things. I'm super happy with the result and how we made every idea come to life. However, during the video shoot, I also realized how cool it is that mountain bikes exist.Gabriel Wibmer

Credit Stephan Wibmer wibmer studios
Credit Stephan Wibmer wibmer studios

Credit Stephan Wibmer wibmer studios


23 Comments
  • 16 0
 Don't let my wife see this. She'll never believe me again when I say that my bike is holding me back.
  • 3 0
 On one hand, if your wife is looking at PB....that is kinda cool.
  • 1 0
 When it comes to biking you have to make it so your spouse will never believe you about anything IE... The number of bikes you have, the amount of parts in your parts bin, the price you paid for ANYTHING, how far the trails are, who are your riding buddies etc etc etc. That way they just give up and let us have our own little delusional world we can escape to.
  • 12 1
 Roadies: YEEEAH look how capable gravel bikes are! We can do anything mountain bikers can!

MTBers: That would be a lot more fun on a MTB.
  • 1 0
 PBers: maybe t's not the bike that matters ...
  • 5 0
 I think I get the message if this video. "Kids, you're overbiked" but really can we talk about the wheels he is riding, those are the real champs of this
  • 1 0
 Is it possible? Yes. Will your body be able sustain decades of riding like that? No. Some of those impacts looked brutal..really shows how amazing his bike handling is to rip those trails on that bike, bravo.
  • 2 0
 Let’s not let this obscure our mission on PB comments, which is to argue about half degrees of head angle and mm of travel.
  • 3 0
 Well sh$t...... tosses enduro bike in trash can.
  • 2 1
 Was it their intention for this to be an indictment on how smooth bike park tracks are now? Because that’s what I’m taking from this. ‍♂️
  • 1 0
 Honestly, I am amazed because from my experience Austrian bikepark is the Home of Braking Bumps, so I wonder how he could possibly find it so smooth, they my be so max for a week Smile
  • 1 0
 Wait, isn't that Fabio Wibmer's cousin? /s

Great riding! I'd be scared of the bike folding in half at one of these harder landings
  • 2 0
 My Gawd, that was a bit crazy! Well done.
  • 1 3
 To me Ian Fay and Yoann Barelli are still the goated gravel bike rippers. Gabriel might just be creating this for the content but Ian truly enjoys doing dumb shit on his gravel bike. He rode from Bellingham to Canada just to do a cyclocross race. And won! See him all the time riding at Galbraith and he's not on the easy trails either. end rant. Good video though.
  • 1 0
 Shoutout to Yoann and skinny tires!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRF8XasCpS0
  • 1 0
 Super skilled but I'd love to know how much shit he broke during the filming of this.
  • 1 0
 That was some sick riding and that dude has some mad skills! I still don't want a gravel bike though.
  • 2 0
 Insane!
  • 2 0
 Poor bike park etiquette
  • 1 1
 Always knew gravel was the future of mountain biking
  • 1 0
 Rowdy.
  • 1 0
 The dudes got talent
Below threshold threads are hidden







