Video: Gravel Riding Like You've Never Seen Before in Gabriel Wibmer's 'GRAVEL MANIA'

Riding trails on the gravel bike was intense. I'm used to zero suspension from the trials bike, but the drop bar and the geometry were quite a challenge. Your head is so far forward that you're almost hanging upside down on the bike, the brakes on the drop bars are elsewhere than I'm used to and that combined with single trails and jumps - that was pretty intense. The low weight of the bike was also a problem when jumping, as even the tiniest gusts of wind could cause real trouble. Estimating the right speed wasn't easy either - the gravel bike is so much faster than a downhill bike. Also, you feel every single stone and every brake bump. — Gabriel Wibmer