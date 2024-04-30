Video: Gravity Season Preview with Josh Carlson & Ric McLaughlin

Apr 30, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Join Josh Carlson and Ric McLaughlin as they look ahead to the gravity side of the season and then get your Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League team on the line for round 1 in Fort William!



photo



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

photo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.

Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing World Cup DH Josh Carlson


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,362 articles
Report
4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Could not bear to watch that...
  • 2 0
 Can't get Max in Sweden before 21/5 so trying to not get hyped when we can't watch :/
  • 2 0
 What was Ric up to in the off season? Standing outside a supermarket selling copies of The Big Issue by the looks of it.
  • 2 0
 Preview: no live view







