Video: Greasy Riding in the UK with Daryl Brown

Seeing as it’s all a bit doom and gloom at the moment, I decided to get something fun done as 2024 rolled around. Daryl was the perfect subject after we filmed during 2023 and I realised sliding the ebike round was his speciality. South coast steep chalk was the terrain and raining for weeks before the shoot was the game. Storms and floods galore but the weather thankfully held off for a few days whilst we filmed. Briggy Smalls came along for the snaps and here’s the few minutes of slimy sideways action that we produced. Enjoy.

Photos for the Daryl B x Tommy C project. Photos by Will Brignal.

‘This edit was actually scheduled in March 23... however I impaled myself on a steel rod sticking out a leafy turn after a very small crash, after recovering from that and heading off to Darkfest, I hoped to get it done. Unfortunately I then snapped my femur in another crash. 8 months later we are back! I’m always stoked to with Tommy C as love his enthusiasm and skilled work behind the lens.

I love the idea of anything that slides and I think the Mx5 Turbo perfectly sums that up with the South Downs being mainly made up of chalk the conditions are always loose, slippery and highly entertaining. I always say if you can ride Southern Chalk well you can ride anything! Hope you enjoy.’ Daryl Brown.

NFG.

Daryl sliding his way down and somehow keeping that eeb in check. I've never seen a track with that little grip in all my years of shooting.

Coming in hot and hoping that tiny rut of loam will hold.

The track winding it’s way down the hill. Don’t be deceived. This is like ice. Does anyone have an insight into why chalk is so slippy?

Unweighting from the loam and on the charge.

9 cable ties and a dream.

Descending into the leaves.

Daryl and his eeb in one piece after 2 days of not being in a straight line.

Cheers to Daryl for making it happen, and staying on the bike! And to Briggy Smalls for the photos. Soundtrack - RMFC - ‘Access’.

