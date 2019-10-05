Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Great Britain Teams Give It Their All at the EWS Trophy Of Nations

Oct 5, 2019
by Gowaan Gals  


The all new Trophy Of Nations race. With it being the final race of the season for most riders, there was nothing to lose. In the majority of categories, the hot favourites and ones to beat were the French. However, that didn't stop Great Britain giving it their all.

In the Elite Women, the GB girls would lead from the off. Times grew tighter throughout the day as it came down to the very last stage, where Team GB had swapped the lead with France, and were now trailing by a mere 6 seconds. They gave it their all and fought from start to finish, but it would be France who took home the victory by 8 seconds.

The U21 Women had an equally tight battle on their hands with Team USA. They swapped the lead several times throughout the day, and in the end managed to take the win, earning themselves those elusive rainbow stripes and World Champion status.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Bex Baraona Katy Winton Becky Cook Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trophy Of Nations 2019


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
80786 views
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
79402 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
77505 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
65016 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
58459 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
50641 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
47883 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
41644 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011839
Mobile Version of Website