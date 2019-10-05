Video: Great Britain Teams Give It Their All at the EWS Trophy Of Nations

The all new Trophy Of Nations race. With it being the final race of the season for most riders, there was nothing to lose. In the majority of categories, the hot favourites and ones to beat were the French. However, that didn't stop Great Britain giving it their all.In the Elite Women, the GB girls would lead from the off. Times grew tighter throughout the day as it came down to the very last stage, where Team GB had swapped the lead with France, and were now trailing by a mere 6 seconds. They gave it their all and fought from start to finish, but it would be France who took home the victory by 8 seconds.The U21 Women had an equally tight battle on their hands with Team USA. They swapped the lead several times throughout the day, and in the end managed to take the win, earning themselves those elusive rainbow stripes and World Champion status.