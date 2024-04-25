Video: Greek BMXer George Ntavoutian Rides World's Largest Full Vertical Bike Loop

Words can’t describe how I feel right now!! It’s a dream coming true and I’m so proud of my self for not giving up to my goals!! I knew I could walk away from this monster since day one!! Can’t thank enough everyone who believed in me and supported me through this journey and especially Red Bull for making this possible. No matter what’s the next project this one will always be the most special project in my life, since day one everyone worked so hard to set everything up so I could go there and give my best!! There were moments that I just stood still and watched everyone working so passionately for something that was “mine” but what makes this project so special was that it was everyone’s project, every person in there had the same same vision as I had… I knew there was no chance I would let these people down!! I kept thinking about the celebration we would have after this.. and it worked just like I thought!! The tears, the screams, hugs… It was our project and our celebration!! I just made history and I can’t realize it, after the adrenaline rush faded I went outside and saw my helmet, Pat Casey’s name and started crying like a baby, I did this for him and for everyone who loves and supports me. I hope you enjoy this video as much as we did!! — George Ntavoutian