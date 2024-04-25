Video: Greek BMXer George Ntavoutian Rides World's Largest Full Vertical Bike Loop

Greek BMX rider George Ntavoutian has made history after completing the largest full loop in world biking history. He and his team found a disused pipe in the Greek city of Trikala that measured 7.5 metres high (24.6ft) for the attempt.
|Words can’t describe how I feel right now!! It’s a dream coming true and I’m so proud of my self for not giving up to my goals!! I knew I could walk away from this monster since day one!! Can’t thank enough everyone who believed in me and supported me through this journey and especially Red Bull for making this possible. No matter what’s the next project this one will always be the most special project in my life, since day one everyone worked so hard to set everything up so I could go there and give my best!! There were moments that I just stood still and watched everyone working so passionately for something that was “mine” but what makes this project so special was that it was everyone’s project, every person in there had the same same vision as I had… I knew there was no chance I would let these people down!! I kept thinking about the celebration we would have after this.. and it worked just like I thought!! The tears, the screams, hugs… It was our project and our celebration!! I just made history and I can’t realize it, after the adrenaline rush faded I went outside and saw my helmet, Pat Casey’s name and started crying like a baby, I did this for him and for everyone who loves and supports me. I hope you enjoy this video as much as we did!!—George Ntavoutian
On the first morning of his attempt, the production team set up a ramp that proved too small for the bike's speed - resulting in a steep take-off that forced him to quickly tuck in his body and injure his waist. After rising from the airbag, he said he was in quite a bit of pain and his expectations were pretty low. On the second day, his team created a larger ramp and Ntavoutian was able to complete the loop.
Matt Macduff mastered the 20 foot loop at his compound in Nova Scotia, but his attempt at on the 40 foot Loop of Doom
he built in South Africa in 2016 was unsuccessful.