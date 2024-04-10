Video: Greg Callaghan Races to Third After a 110km Day in the Epic Enduro

Apr 10, 2024
by Thomas Theunissen  



Come along with Greg Callaghan for what may just be the world's hardest enduro race, the Epic Enduro in Olargues, France.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Greg Callaghan


Author Info:
TheunissenTh avatar

Member since May 25, 2020
6 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues
66901 views
First Ride: Fox Releases New Grip X & Grip X2 Dampers
65030 views
First Ride: Rocky Mountain's 2024 Altitude Has a Completely Revised Frame Design
52261 views
Pinkbike Poll: Center Lock or 6-Bolt Brake Rotor Mounting?
43292 views
First Ride: Forbidden Dreadnought V2 - More Travel & Longer Chainstays
38992 views
SRAM Patent Shows Compact Motor x Battery Unit
32488 views
Review: 2024 Orbea Occam LT - Modernly Convenient
31111 views
First Look: The 2024 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Has a Reverse Arch
30701 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Go on the Greg!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.025812
Mobile Version of Website