Video: How Greg Callaghan's Family Helped Him Get to the Top of the EWS

Apr 27, 2021
by Cycles Devinci  

It’s hard to find a photo from Greg Callahan’s childhood without a bike or moto in it. The Irishman has been racing and riding bikes with his dad, Stanley, his entire life. To this day, even as Greg’s career as an EWS racer has him travelling for months at a time, the pair still get out to ride whenever they can, if only for the banter.

Rooted In Ireland is the story of a bond between father and son that was built on the muddy race tracks and trails of Ireland, where two generations of Callahan boys regularly take their place on the podium.







Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Devinci Greg Callaghan


Must Read This Week
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
62329 views
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
59970 views
Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB
57687 views
16 New Pro Mechanic’s Tools – Pond Beaver 2021
51373 views
RockShox Announces New $549 Domain Fork
47247 views
Pole Updates the Stamina Range and Introduces New Gold Colour Option - Pond Beaver 2021
43349 views
First Ride: 2022 Polygon Mt Bromo - A Relatively Affordable eMTB With Six-Bar Suspension
42314 views
First Ride: 2022 Niner WFO 9 RDO - Lots of Travel, Efficiency, & Acronyms
39575 views

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 I've been trying to bring my dad on mtb but he always have a excuses that his butt get hurt on a mile ride .lol i MIGHT have to buy him a e-bike to enjoy. Now, this is what e-bike for for old fart like my dad. lol ps. just want my dad to be healthy.
  • 1 0
 a few years ago, on Cube bikes they did a spot light on him called 'against the odds' and it was like what? he was born and raised on a bike, was there any question ever that he'd make his career on a bike. this one is more like it.
  • 3 0
 It has been scientifically proven that having a good beard makes you faster!
  • 2 0
 Dutch Gold can is a nice touch!
  • 2 0
 On Track next season?
  • 1 0
 Dutch Gold on Dutch Gold...
  • 1 0
 Wow that was incredible. Also, Greg's dad is an absolute shredder!
  • 1 0
 Rooted MTB????

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007656
Mobile Version of Website