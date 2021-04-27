Video: How Greg Callaghan's Family Helped Him Get to the Top of the EWS

It’s hard to find a photo from Greg Callahan’s childhood without a bike or moto in it. The Irishman has been racing and riding bikes with his dad, Stanley, his entire life. To this day, even as Greg’s career as an EWS racer has him travelling for months at a time, the pair still get out to ride whenever they can, if only for the banter.Rooted In Ireland is the story of a bond between father and son that was built on the muddy race tracks and trails of Ireland, where two generations of Callahan boys regularly take their place on the podium.