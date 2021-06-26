Pinkbike.com
Video: Greg Minnaar & Steve Peat Take On a Wet Lap of Pleney
Jun 26, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Don't be fooled by the rapidly drying upper section, the bottom gets a little hairier. Nothing two veteran bicycle riders can't handle...
The Syndicate
Videos
Riding Videos
Greg Minnaar
Steve Peat
1 Comment
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
Nice !
[Reply]
