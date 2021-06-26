Video: Greg Minnaar & Steve Peat Take On a Wet Lap of Pleney

Jun 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesDon't be fooled by the rapidly drying upper section, the bottom gets a little hairier. Nothing two veteran bicycle riders can't handle... The Syndicate


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Greg Minnaar Steve Peat


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
92323 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
78140 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
76118 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
74174 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
65465 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
57325 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
44822 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
38959 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Nice !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007794
Mobile Version of Website