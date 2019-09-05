Pinkbike.com
Video: Greg Minnaar Course Preview POV - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
Sep 5, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Greg Minnaar takes you on a run down the new Snowshoe WC course out in West Virginia, USA. Big jumps, flat out piste and plenty of rock gardens... It's going to be a physical one.
Racing and Events
Videos
Greg Minnaar
DH Racing
Dh World Cup
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019
35 Comments
12
2
rockchomper
(1 hours ago)
That's how you know minaar is old, when he can't figure out how to work a gropro hahaha!!
[Reply]
11
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Also, the gap at 2:32 is ballsy, never seen that done at the nationals.
[Reply]
2
0
MikeAzBS
(15 mins ago)
He gotta get that $5 from Norton tho.
[Reply]
6
0
Wamprat
(1 hours ago)
I definitely won't be counting out the fresh Prince of Big Air on this course.
[Reply]
7
0
Tmackstab
(40 mins ago)
So its Mont St Anne only not in metric and with more freedoms.
[Reply]
6
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Shucks, thought he was gonna follow Gwinny for a sec.
[Reply]
20
0
Bmontgomery87
(1 hours ago)
He probably wanted to do a fast lap without getting held up.
[Reply]
4
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
@Bmontgomery87
: hahahaha touche but Gwin's been there/kinda knows where he's going
[Reply]
2
0
lognar
(28 mins ago)
I do miss the claudio followcam vids now that you mention a followcam course preview
[Reply]
6
1
vroomvroompartystarter
(43 mins ago)
The track is almost as greasy as my search history.
[Reply]
1
1
maxnomas
(51 mins ago)
I just watched Gee’s POV on facebook and then came on to Pinkbike ... Greg’s POV was like 30sec faster or something but the pace was completely on another level!! Sorry Gee, im still a fan of you both but he kicked your ass in this one
[Reply]
2
1
vroomvroompartystarter
(36 mins ago)
"Minnaar will win, and when he does"
"He can't, he's too old"
"Santa Cruz has developed a bike with advanced warp capabilities"
"I'm seeing a split time I dont inderstand"
[Reply]
2
0
PauRexs
(44 mins ago)
This track looks to me like the summum of all WC Tracks... Bits of all and new stuff... Amazing.
[Reply]
1
0
timmarris
(1 hours ago)
looks so good. never ceases to amaze me how small everything looks on a gopro
[Reply]
2
0
t-rick
(1 hours ago)
God that speed in the rocks is insane.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(33 mins ago)
East coast riders will know.... crazy not to see the road gap rt there in the first 10 seconds...
[Reply]
3
0
MikeAzBS
(29 mins ago)
Norton, pay up.
[Reply]
1
0
ibis09
(28 mins ago)
Sending everything on first practice, The goat still has it. I'm really hoping he gets this closing round.
[Reply]
1
1
lwkwafi
(21 mins ago)
I think Pinkbike needs to feature Sean's build video to let everyone know the work that went into the course (save those rocks).
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLt8od0V6oA
[Reply]
1
0
Preachey
(9 mins ago)
That video was posted 3 days ago
[Reply]
1
0
nlibot33
(1 hours ago)
That VPP must feel super nice in that gnar
[Reply]
1
0
Telebikes
(1 hours ago)
So cool to see Greg’s perspective at this speed! What a beast.
[Reply]
1
0
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(28 mins ago)
We need a 29 dhr. Dt please
[Reply]
1
0
naleski
(26 mins ago)
Love the old guys of the sport working on technology
[Reply]
1
0
GOrtho
(25 mins ago)
When the GOAT says, "Whoa!" It means you can't ride it...
[Reply]
1
0
dro-cfr
(1 hours ago)
Damn that looks fun
[Reply]
1
1
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(36 mins ago)
????
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
6
slayerdegnar
(1 hours ago)
Gee's pov is better
[Reply]
3
10
mitchman117
(1 hours ago)
come to Colorado UCI!!!! less flat
[Reply]
3
0
MelvieD
(48 mins ago)
Yeah, and rideable on an xc bike!
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(33 mins ago)
are you kidding? have you ever been to snowshoe? and assuming you've ridden every downhill park in colorado? I have and they're not comparable
[Reply]
1
0
MelvieD
(25 mins ago)
@mtbmaniatv
: sorry reading that back I may have been misunderstand. I was saying Colorado’s trails are rideable on an xc, and I have ridden nearly everything in Colorado. I know that’s an exaggeration, but compared to Snowshoe, come on. Steep, rocky, gnar.
[Reply]
3
16
LeToux
(1 hours ago)
Is there a dh version of this?
[Reply]
5
0
jwrendenver
(1 hours ago)
GFY
[Reply]
1
0
MelvieD
(34 mins ago)
I’m pretty sure this is the steepest Uci dh course. I am here and I have listened to the racers. They’ll all tell you it’s legit!
[Reply]
