Video: Greg Minnaar Course Preview POV - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Greg Minnaar takes you on a run down the new Snowshoe WC course out in West Virginia, USA. Big jumps, flat out piste and plenty of rock gardens... It's going to be a physical one.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Greg Minnaar DH Racing Dh World Cup Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
172261 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
120788 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
80207 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79534 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70334 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
58475 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
52474 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
49027 views

35 Comments

  • 12 2
 That's how you know minaar is old, when he can't figure out how to work a gropro hahaha!!
  • 11 0
 Also, the gap at 2:32 is ballsy, never seen that done at the nationals.
  • 2 0
 He gotta get that $5 from Norton tho.
  • 6 0
 I definitely won't be counting out the fresh Prince of Big Air on this course.
  • 7 0
 So its Mont St Anne only not in metric and with more freedoms.
  • 6 0
 Shucks, thought he was gonna follow Gwinny for a sec.
  • 20 0
 He probably wanted to do a fast lap without getting held up.
  • 4 0
 @Bmontgomery87: hahahaha touche but Gwin's been there/kinda knows where he's going
  • 2 0
 I do miss the claudio followcam vids now that you mention a followcam course preview
  • 6 1
 The track is almost as greasy as my search history.
  • 1 1
 I just watched Gee’s POV on facebook and then came on to Pinkbike ... Greg’s POV was like 30sec faster or something but the pace was completely on another level!! Sorry Gee, im still a fan of you both but he kicked your ass in this one
  • 2 1
 "Minnaar will win, and when he does"

"He can't, he's too old"

"Santa Cruz has developed a bike with advanced warp capabilities"

"I'm seeing a split time I dont inderstand"
  • 2 0
 This track looks to me like the summum of all WC Tracks... Bits of all and new stuff... Amazing.
  • 1 0
 looks so good. never ceases to amaze me how small everything looks on a gopro
  • 2 0
 God that speed in the rocks is insane.
  • 1 0
 East coast riders will know.... crazy not to see the road gap rt there in the first 10 seconds...
  • 3 0
 Norton, pay up.
  • 1 0
 Sending everything on first practice, The goat still has it. I'm really hoping he gets this closing round.
  • 1 1
 I think Pinkbike needs to feature Sean's build video to let everyone know the work that went into the course (save those rocks).
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLt8od0V6oA
  • 1 0
 That video was posted 3 days ago
  • 1 0
 That VPP must feel super nice in that gnar
  • 1 0
 So cool to see Greg’s perspective at this speed! What a beast.
  • 1 0
 We need a 29 dhr. Dt please
  • 1 0
 Love the old guys of the sport working on technology
  • 1 0
 When the GOAT says, "Whoa!" It means you can't ride it...
  • 1 0
 Damn that looks fun
  • 1 1
 ????
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020251
Mobile Version of Website