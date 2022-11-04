Video: The Real Story of Greg Minnaar's Val Di Sole Crash, Animated

Nov 4, 2022
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

The great Greg Minnaar tells the story of his crash and injuries at the 2022 Val Di Sole World Cup Downhill race.

Animated by: Taj Mihelich @tajlucas

Music: Able Drugger - Silencer, Jape - Floating

Posted In:
Videos Greg Minnaar Taj Mihelich


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
57931 views
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
47495 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
46317 views
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
45333 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
40714 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
39481 views
Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'
39092 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
38320 views

14 Comments

  • 22 0
 So well done. Taj wins the internet today.
  • 9 0
 Taj and Greg are national treasures! Err, I mean, international treasures? World treasures? Aw whatever, you know what I mean.
  • 5 0
 As funny as this portrayal of Minnaar's crash seems, this story highlights many serous issues with the first responders and Injury protocol at these events. These issues need to be addressed before an avoidable tragedy occurs. A rider's union that stresses rider safety seems like a pretty smart thing right about now.
  • 4 0
 Bike stories animated by Taj are the best! I'm not sure anything will ever top the story of Matt Hoffman and the Lars Ligament, though...
  • 3 0
 How have I been watching Greg all his career without knowing he didn't like flying!
  • 1 0
 Nice one! Get well soon, young lad. We still want to see some more crazy lines next year!!!
  • 1 0
 Why most pros (specially top guys) not wearing neck braces? I don't get it.
  • 1 0
 I see Taj...I click..... I remember him from back in the 90's BMX Plus days too....
  • 2 0
 So good! Excellent story and inspired illustration.
  • 2 0
 Absolutely awesome!!
  • 1 0
 Really nice hehehe,very fun video about a bad crash and a broken T3.
  • 1 0
 Hollow carbon stem bolts. Amazing.
  • 1 0
 I ain't gettin' in no chopper fools
  • 1 0
 Genius! Hilarious!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011113
Mobile Version of Website