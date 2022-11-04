Watch
Video: The Real Story of Greg Minnaar's Val Di Sole Crash, Animated
Nov 4, 2022
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Follow
Following
The great Greg Minnaar tells the story of his crash and injuries at the 2022 Val Di Sole World Cup Downhill race.
Animated by:
Taj Mihelich
@tajlucas
Music: Able Drugger - Silencer, Jape - Floating
Posted In:
Videos
Greg Minnaar
Taj Mihelich
Score
Time
Who Faved
22
0
mikekazimer
Mod
(48 mins ago)
So well done. Taj wins the internet today.
[Reply]
9
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
Taj and Greg are national treasures! Err, I mean, international treasures? World treasures? Aw whatever, you know what I mean.
[Reply]
5
0
joemoto
(11 mins ago)
As funny as this portrayal of Minnaar's crash seems, this story highlights many serous issues with the first responders and Injury protocol at these events. These issues need to be addressed before an avoidable tragedy occurs. A rider's union that stresses rider safety seems like a pretty smart thing right about now.
[Reply]
4
0
jsnfschr
(1 hours ago)
Bike stories animated by Taj are the best! I'm not sure anything will ever top the story of Matt Hoffman and the Lars Ligament, though...
[Reply]
3
0
thingswelike
(52 mins ago)
How have I been watching Greg all his career without knowing he didn't like flying!
[Reply]
1
0
Bitelio
(58 mins ago)
Nice one! Get well soon, young lad. We still want to see some more crazy lines next year!!!
[Reply]
1
0
bontragerdestroyer
(26 mins ago)
Why most pros (specially top guys) not wearing neck braces? I don't get it.
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(26 mins ago)
I see Taj...I click..... I remember him from back in the 90's BMX Plus days too....
[Reply]
2
0
Hogfly
(25 mins ago)
So good! Excellent story and inspired illustration.
[Reply]
2
0
DBone95
(21 mins ago)
Absolutely awesome!!
[Reply]
1
0
homerjm
(7 mins ago)
Really nice hehehe,very fun video about a bad crash and a broken T3.
[Reply]
1
0
aelazenby
(6 mins ago)
Hollow carbon stem bolts. Amazing.
[Reply]
1
0
26AD
(5 mins ago)
I ain't gettin' in no chopper fools
[Reply]
1
0
robguide
(57 mins ago)
Genius! Hilarious!
[Reply]
