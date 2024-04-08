Video: Greg Minnaar Looking Fast on His New Norco in Pietermaritzburg

Apr 8, 2024
by Stefan Garlicki  

The second instalment of Swapping Lines, a video series which will see me travelling the world searching for the best tracks with the best riders in mountain biking! I am South African but now based in Munich, Germany. After racing professionally for over a decade with many highs and lows, including 3 elite national titles, a top 25 World Cup result and 2 broken hips with a hip replacement. I am looking for a new challenge and this is it. Episode 2 is set in Pietermaritzburg starring non other than the G.O.A.T and fellow South African, Greg Minnaar!

This was the first time ever riding with Greg so nerves were high as I wanted everything to go smoothly. In the end it was an awesome experience and I had a blast chasing him down the track where he won world champs in 2013! Greg is looking very comfortable on the new Norco which currently he is running as a mullet.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

There are 3 more episodes planned for 2024, stay tuned!

Starring: Greg Minnaar ( @gregminnaar ) / Stefan Garlicki ( @stefangarlicki )

Filming: Thomas Sandell / Troy Davies / Rob Hobson (FPV)
Help: Waldo De Wet

Posted In:
Videos Greg Minnaar Stefan Garlicki


Author Info:
stefangarlicki avatar

Member since May 14, 2009
21 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 21 0
 It's so good to have Greg riding for Norco alongside me on my 2018 Aurum. Hopefully I'll be able to give him a few good pointers to help get him up to speed even more quickly.
  • 7 0
 Call me when he’s looking slow.
  • 6 0
 The man just does not seem to age. The Kelly Slater of mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 What's up with the Hollies all of a sudden being in vogue? This is like the third video I've seen in the last day or two using this song. (See, for example, Tom Van Steenbergen's insta from this morning).
  • 2 0
 Remember when Jared Graves raced Pietermaritzburg WC DH on a Yeti SB66 and I think he took a podium spot?
  • 2 0
 Long reign the GOAT
  • 1 0
 Procore norco!







