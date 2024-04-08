Video: Greg Minnaar Looking Fast on His New Norco in Pietermaritzburg

The second instalment of Swapping Lines, a video series which will see me travelling the world searching for the best tracks with the best riders in mountain biking! I am South African but now based in Munich, Germany. After racing professionally for over a decade with many highs and lows, including 3 elite national titles, a top 25 World Cup result and 2 broken hips with a hip replacement. I am looking for a new challenge and this is it. Episode 2 is set in Pietermaritzburg starring non other than the G.O.A.T and fellow South African, Greg Minnaar!
This was the first time ever riding with Greg so nerves were high as I wanted everything to go smoothly. In the end it was an awesome experience and I had a blast chasing him down the track where he won world champs in 2013! Greg is looking very comfortable on the new Norco which currently he is running as a mullet.
There are 3 more episodes planned for 2024, stay tuned!
Starring: Greg Minnaar ( @gregminnaar
) / Stefan Garlicki ( @stefangarlicki
)
Filming: Thomas Sandell / Troy Davies / Rob Hobson (FPV)
Help: Waldo De Wet