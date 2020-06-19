Video: Greg Minnaar Makes A Self-Shot Edit to Raise Awareness for South African Charities

So here's a bit of backstory to this video. Myself and Neil Breytenbach from the band Prime Circle were both involved in the PCMF South Africa initiative which was created to raise awareness for the charity.



During lockdown we both came up with the idea to create a short film where we used his new song 'Jump', which has been created for his side project 'Cantrel music', whilst I take The Heckler out for some thrashing.



We also thought we could each select an additional charity that we wanted to raise awareness for and use our platforms to spread the word about the amazing work that they do. Everything has been filmed through lockdown hence all the selfie/GoPro setups from both of us!



The PCMF charity was set up with the primary objective of saving lives by putting an end to drowning. They have a number of programmes rolled out across the world which help people learn to swim/ the dangers of water and other sports and education programmes.



My chosen charity is the Angels Care Centre. Their mission is to "provide for the optimal growth and development (mentally, physically and spiritually), of the children we serve. In a safe and loving environment". They provide the children with all of their basic needs and also ensure that their caregivers have access to health care and other human services.



Neil's chosen charity is RADA Healing. This charity provides holistic interventions to help those affected by rape, alcohol addiction, drug addiction and abuse. They have proactive education programmes to help develop the skills, behaviours and attitudes for those in need amongst a tonne of other resources.



These are very brief roundup's for each charity and you can find all the information on each respective website. #strongtogether — Greg Minnaar