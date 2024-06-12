Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Greg Minnaar - Not Done Yet (Full Documentary)
Jun 12, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
12 Comments
Eurosport Cycling's 45-minute documentary on Greg Minnaar that premiered at Fort William before the start of the season is available to watch now on YouTube.
An ever-present of the UCI World Cup circuit since making his debut in 1997, the documentary follows the G.O.A.T’s incredible career and his quest to end it on an all-time high.
Videos
Must Watch
Greg Minnaar
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,431 articles
12 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
stormracing
(1 hours ago)
Eye opening! Wow. Pretty wild hearing what Rob had to say and Greg had to say about the current team dynamics, preparation or lack thereof, and more. Very good video! Watched last night Really stoked for Minnaar and what he found with Norco! Great things happening and great things to come!
[Reply]
2
0
colinb19
FL
(25 mins ago)
Seems crazy that he didn't have his own long time mechanic that he trusted at that point in his career
[Reply]
4
1
devinkalt
(34 mins ago)
Kind of reminds me of that movie where the pilot was completely shit faced drunk during a flight and saved the plane from crashing during a horrific storm miraculously and no other pilot was able to correct the plane in a flight simulator but afterward the pilot was faced with all those charges for being intoxicated while flying a plane. Much respect to the GOAT for his successful career even though he likes to drink.
[Reply]
6
0
Venturebikes
FL
(1 hours ago)
Major ungulate alert
[Reply]
6
0
senatorcraig
FL
(1 hours ago)
That is a BALLER word that I have just learned. Brain is full for today. Thanks.
[Reply]
5
0
mtbmaniatv
FL
(53 mins ago)
He's got a few more in him! Lets go!
[Reply]
3
1
Tigergoosebumps
(47 mins ago)
Jeez. Well at least now he can ride w the 900 wh on his scout and about rides. Aside from that, the nomenclature NORCO is too affiliated in the medical industry and they should rename themselves as PROCORE.
[Reply]
1
0
won-sean-animal-chin
FL
(48 mins ago)
Username checks out. I wont count him out just yet. The ol dawgs always get better late season. Andorra and msa will turn heads
[Reply]
2
0
Vudu74
FL
(24 mins ago)
Still picking him for my fantasy team! Cheers to the old dogs!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
8
13
h8terbike999
(1 hours ago)
He done pack it up it’s over
[Reply]
2
4
CantClimb
FL
(55 mins ago)
Not done making $$$$.
[Reply]
4
1
SimonD
FL
(35 mins ago)
username checks out. LOL
[Reply]
