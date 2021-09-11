Video: Greg Minnaar Rides at Midnight in Åre, Sweden

Who said downhill racers don't have style?

Minnaar on the back foot for once.

Blue steel and brown ribbons of dirt.

Effortless style.

The focus of a true champion.

Tjarnis is one of the steeper and tighter trails in the Are Bike Park, no match for a four-time world champion.

Minnaar in the Swedish golden hour. A month later he would find another kind of gold.

Flat pedals and nac-nacs, not the way we're used to seeing Minnaar. Either way, he crushes it.

Are's home to 3 800 inhabitants and Scandinavia's biggest concentration of bike trails all over the valley.

Bridging the gap between racing and freeride in the lush, Swedish forests.

Greg Minnaar scoping the horizon for rainbow stripes.