Video: Greg Minnaar Sends the Dialed Crew on a Mission in Austria

Sep 29, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In Episode 35 of Season Two, a drastic change in weather and a voicemail from Greg Minnaar leads Jordi, Jake, and Shaffer on a mission to find the best schnapps in Austria.

bigquotesWe just went up to Muki's restaurant, and he's bringing us this schnapps that he's made. Obviously, I love bike racing and the people I work with, but what we just did is what makes things (travelling) really special. It's not airports, it's not rental cars, it's not hotel rooms...it's about meeting different people that are passionate about doing what's cool to them. -Jordi

Enjoy the Dialed team's adventure in Austria? With Maribor and Lousa still to come, comment below on what you would like to see the team explore in each destination.

Posted In:
Videos Fox Racing Greg Minnaar


