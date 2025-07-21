Powered by Outside

Video: Greg Minnaar Shares a Look at World Cup Data Analysis & Trackside Mastery

Jul 21, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesGreg Minnaar’s career as a racer set the standard for downhill mountain biking. Now, in his new role as Norco Race Division’s Team Director, he’s taking on a different kind of challenge - one that requires just as much precision, strategy, and technical expertise.

This episode showcases how Greg, from the sidelines, still plays a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of race weekends. It’s all about his expert eye, trust with riders, and how feedback loops between rider and director can make or break a run. It blends trackside analysis, data, technical bike setup and the art of good communication.

"You can't stand still in this sport. Stagnation is the fastest way to fall behind. Whether it's your bike or your mindset, progression is everything!

I've learned over the years that reinvention isn't optional. The sport evolves, the tracks get faster, the competition gets hungrier. You either adapt or get left behind.

Every season, every race, every ride is a chance to get better. Not just faster, but smarter, more focused, more in tune with the bike and yourself. Progress isn't always about massive leaps. Sometimes it's refining, rethinking, rebuilding. But you've got to keep moving forward." Greg Minnaar


 My theory is that every time one of their riders wins a race, they get to hug Greg. Seems to be working just fine.
  • 41
 Gracey is such a good rider but seemed to have not worked out that last piece of the puzzle to be the winning rider she could be. Now Greg has been in her corner I cant help but feel that he has helped her find that last piece of said puzzle. He cant of had the career he's had without learning a thing or two along the way.
  • 51
 Pure conjecture
  • 21
 Just sharing his belief in her and giving her more confidence probably helps. If Greg says you're good, you get a nice kick up the arse. That, but also all kinds of other factors. She's a really fast, stylish rider for one.
  • 10
 @BenPea: Yeah, I think we're all amped to see her shredding
  • 30
 Hats off to guys like Greg and Peaty in the roles that they have stepped up to. Taking there experiences and helping the next gen of racers be able to do the best they can and help them through the rough patches that they will go through. True Ambassadors of the sport
  • 20
 Amazing to see Greg "car-park-bounce-rebound-tester" Minnaar so into the data side of race management.
  • 32
 Dont put me under stress, I cant ride that way.
  • 10
 Song please?







