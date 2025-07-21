Video: Greg Minnaar Shares a Look at World Cup Data Analysis & Trackside Mastery

Greg Minnaar’s career as a racer set the standard for downhill mountain biking. Now, in his new role as Norco Race Division’s Team Director, he’s taking on a different kind of challenge - one that requires just as much precision, strategy, and technical expertise.



This episode showcases how Greg, from the sidelines, still plays a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of race weekends. It’s all about his expert eye, trust with riders, and how feedback loops between rider and director can make or break a run. It blends trackside analysis, data, technical bike setup and the art of good communication.



"You can't stand still in this sport. Stagnation is the fastest way to fall behind. Whether it's your bike or your mindset, progression is everything!



I've learned over the years that reinvention isn't optional. The sport evolves, the tracks get faster, the competition gets hungrier. You either adapt or get left behind.



Every season, every race, every ride is a chance to get better. Not just faster, but smarter, more focused, more in tune with the bike and yourself. Progress isn't always about massive leaps. Sometimes it's refining, rethinking, rebuilding. But you've got to keep moving forward." — Greg Minnaar