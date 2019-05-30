Pinkbike.com
Video: Greg Minnaar Talks Geometry, Retirement & More with Ben Cathro
May 30, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
In episode 1 of "Cathro vs Syndicate," Ben Cathro and Greg Minnaar play a game of Connect 4 and converse on a range of topics.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
kipvr
(55 mins ago)
Good work Ben and nice one Santa Cruz for supporting you
[Reply]
+ 1
ORAORA
(53 mins ago)
Retirement?
Please, no
[Reply]
+ 1
dThass
(1 hours ago)
Nice!
[Reply]
