VIDEOS

Video: Greg Minnaar Talks Geometry, Retirement & More with Ben Cathro

May 30, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


In episode 1 of "Cathro vs Syndicate," Ben Cathro and Greg Minnaar play a game of Connect 4 and converse on a range of topics.


MENTIONS: @ben-cathro


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
118347 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
65457 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
54641 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53035 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
45238 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
39986 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
39721 views
Review: 2019 Knolly Fugitive LT - A Tough, Versatile 29er
37085 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Good work Ben and nice one Santa Cruz for supporting you Smile
  • + 1
 Retirement?
Please, no
  • + 1
 Nice!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027027
Mobile Version of Website