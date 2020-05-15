Video: Greg Minnaar Interviews Jordi Cortes on 'Dialed'

In episode 16 of Season 2, DIALED switches up the format as Greg Minnaar takes over hosting duties and asks Jordi about early life, World Cup shenanigans and the evolution of suspension settings.
|That's kind of been the new era of suspension. In the earlier days, we were so used to running really slow rebound and having more control, but things have kind of changed in the last couple years. It's a lot, faster, a lot stiffer. -Greg Minnaar
