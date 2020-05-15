Video: Greg Minnaar Interviews Jordi Cortes on 'Dialed'

May 15, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In episode 16 of Season 2, DIALED switches up the format as Greg Minnaar takes over hosting duties and asks Jordi about early life, World Cup shenanigans and the evolution of suspension settings.

bigquotesThat's kind of been the new era of suspension. In the earlier days, we were so used to running really slow rebound and having more control, but things have kind of changed in the last couple years. It's a lot, faster, a lot stiffer. -Greg Minnaar

This season's content is guided by the fans, the DIALED crew wants to hear from you! Have a suggestion for a DIALED guest or episode topic? Comment below!

Greg Minnaar


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Interesting comments about rebound speeding up significantly over the last couple years....I was always under the impression, which is apparently old news, that many of the pros ran slow suspension....but sounds like they are challenging that old concept and trying some new stuff...
  • 3 0
 Dahled......with Greg Minaar.
  • 1 0
 That was refreshing, Minaar is gold! As a future in TV; I wonder what bike the GOAT is riding in his local trail???

