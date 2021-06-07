Video: Greg Minnaar 'You Do Wonder if You're Capable of Winning Again'

Press Release: The Syndicate
"My last win was in 2017. In the back of your mind you do wonder if you're capable of winning again."
39 years young, Greg Minnaar is re-defining what an action sports athlete can do in the 'latter' years of their career, as he consistently progresses year on year, with a drive that's un-matched to this day.
Coming into 2020, with it being such a short season there was no time to build into things, you had to come out of the gate swinging.
After a podium in Maribor, Greg went on to prove he still had the speed by taking Round 3 out in Lousa.
"I want to race to win, I want to be on the podium. That's why I know it's not time yet, there's still unfinished business. And it needs to be taken care of."
Go into the mind of the G.O.A.T as he gives you an honest and insightful account into his mindset and preparation, that has kept him on top to this day.
27 Comments
the nice thing about dh racing is that as a fan you shout and root for all the riders and not only for one rider/team like in other sports. however greg winning again feels like a hometeam victory for every single fan in the world
I don't know if Luca Shaw have the same problem, he seem to struggle with his mental game too
Minnaar is a big champ, but it seem he continually need this sort of interaction between the other riders, juste look what he post in the others IG riders posts. It probably worse if youre in his paddock every weekend.
If he wins one more, he's the goat for sure! Nico's 10 World Championships are impressive but he didn't have anywhere near the longevity of Greg's career. He's spot on when he says he never had a big run of wins like Gwin and a couple other racers have, he just has always been consistently near the top for the last 20 years. I wonder how many more wins he would have had if he had a bike that was actually long enough for him for the first 3/4 of his career?
Post a Comment