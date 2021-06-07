Video: Greg Minnaar 'You Do Wonder if You're Capable of Winning Again'

Jun 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: The Syndicate

"My last win was in 2017. In the back of your mind you do wonder if you're capable of winning again."

39 years young, Greg Minnaar is re-defining what an action sports athlete can do in the 'latter' years of their career, as he consistently progresses year on year, with a drive that's un-matched to this day.

Coming into 2020, with it being such a short season there was no time to build into things, you had to come out of the gate swinging.

After a podium in Maribor, Greg went on to prove he still had the speed by taking Round 3 out in Lousa.

"I want to race to win, I want to be on the podium. That's why I know it's not time yet, there's still unfinished business. And it needs to be taken care of."

Go into the mind of the G.O.A.T as he gives you an honest and insightful account into his mindset and preparation, that has kept him on top to this day.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Greg Minnaar


27 Comments

  • 102 0
 i guess he is the one guy that every single mountainbike fan wants to see on top of the podium again
the nice thing about dh racing is that as a fan you shout and root for all the riders and not only for one rider/team like in other sports. however greg winning again feels like a hometeam victory for every single fan in the world
  • 4 0
 Everyone liked that
  • 7 1
 exactly, and Troy, never forget Troy, another legend
  • 10 0
 I love this video. What a message to put out to the competition just before the first world cup. Early starts for training, mobility exercises and not concentrating on smashing big gym sets, hitting the big lines at the races and calling out the youngsters for not doing them, riding fast, the where I started part for hitting corners, mental psychology of racing, riding smooth. Mon the GOAT, you can do it, win another one.
  • 3 0
 Talk about delivering the mental game on a Monday morning...served in a classy way but as painful as a smack in the stomach! Go on GOAT!
  • 10 0
 This part about Loris ridding a pony though Wink
  • 5 0
 Yep, its a know fact there is a reason why Vergier leave the Syndicate and its not only for money ..
  • 3 0
 @W-Perherin: could you elaborate please? Truly interested in knowing more!
  • 5 2
 @parkisatool: Vergier just can't stand all Minnaar dig anymore. He is a simple guy, he need a calm and "peaceful" environnement. Multiple source in the french paddocks seem to say the same thing.
I don't know if Luca Shaw have the same problem, he seem to struggle with his mental game too
Minnaar is a big champ, but it seem he continually need this sort of interaction between the other riders, juste look what he post in the others IG riders posts. It probably worse if youre in his paddock every weekend.
  • 2 0
 @W-Perherin: So its because he cant take the banter?
  • 9 0
 Yes You Can
  • 4 0
 The Gordie Howe of DH. The pace has been there the last few seasons, so I don't doubt Mr. GOAT has at least 1 more WCDH victory coming to him. Love the comments about hitting the gaps! LoL FULL SEND my brah!
  • 2 0
 One more win are you kidding ? He’s in contention for the overall every damn year. Next level for sure. The only thing the yungins even have on him is there youth. Minnaar gnar gnar is like Gandalf the white back and better ! Been there done it.
  • 2 0
 Great to see him hitting all the neighborhood lines he hit as a kid, funny how you can use your imagination to make a little line seem like something more important when you're a kid.

If he wins one more, he's the goat for sure! Nico's 10 World Championships are impressive but he didn't have anywhere near the longevity of Greg's career. He's spot on when he says he never had a big run of wins like Gwin and a couple other racers have, he just has always been consistently near the top for the last 20 years. I wonder how many more wins he would have had if he had a bike that was actually long enough for him for the first 3/4 of his career?
  • 2 0
 What a first class racer. Really enjoyed the tour of his "home track". Interesting to know he is only calm as a coma on the outside and that there is a storm on the inside. He always seems so relaxed.
  • 1 0
 It's a different era...as you get older it's just harder to win and just harder to keep up. Ask Valentino Rossi, his last win was also 2017....he's still in the game, but for whatever reason can't seem to keep up with new kids on the block..even the kid he's mentoring is leaving him in the dust.
  • 2 0
 Oh man, Valentino Rossi... I can't help from reminding the golden years, when every Sunday he would shred them all...
  • 3 1
 Guy is such a boss. Sounds like he's pretty fired up for this year. Can we just have Leogang race weekend already. All the pre season hype is not healthy
  • 3 0
 Everyone else that watches WCDH: "Minnar has at least 1 more win in him, 100%"
  • 3 0
 What a legend.
  • 1 0
 Prepare operation "stoked of the super stokiest stokage" for when Greg wins.
  • 1 0
 Greg could win a WC riding a Goat
  • 1 0
 it would be so much nicer if it wouldn't be a moped advertisement
  • 1 0
 DA GOAT!
  • 1 0
 Old dogs bite hard!
  • 3 0
 old gregg drinks baileys from a shoe
  • 1 1
 Lets fucking GOOO

