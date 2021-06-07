Video: Greg Minnaar 'You Do Wonder if You're Capable of Winning Again'

Press Release: The Syndicate

"My last win was in 2017. In the back of your mind you do wonder if you're capable of winning again."39 years young, Greg Minnaar is re-defining what an action sports athlete can do in the 'latter' years of their career, as he consistently progresses year on year, with a drive that's un-matched to this day.Coming into 2020, with it being such a short season there was no time to build into things, you had to come out of the gate swinging.After a podium in Maribor, Greg went on to prove he still had the speed by taking Round 3 out in Lousa."I want to race to win, I want to be on the podium. That's why I know it's not time yet, there's still unfinished business. And it needs to be taken care of."Go into the mind of the G.O.A.T as he gives you an honest and insightful account into his mindset and preparation, that has kept him on top to this day.