Video: Greg Minnaar’s Wild Leogang World Champs POV Course Preview
Oct 8, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Greg and Burgtec take you down the Leogang World Champs course. Tricky lines, autumn weather and a new bottom section make for a pretty wild ride!
—
The Syndicate
Videos
Riding Videos
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Greg Minnaar
DH Racing
Leogang Dh World Champs 2020
35 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
22
0
visser62
(1 hours ago)
That made my butthole pucker.
[Reply]
3
14
FUbob
(25 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Roadie?
[Reply]
1
0
Prof
(4 mins ago)
@FUbob
: I don't think think your comment was aimed in anyway aimed at visser62. Been watching the Giro this week and the riders are dropping like flies - could do with some Mtb skills in them. As much as I admire the roadies I still think it was a very funny comment.
[Reply]
21
2
RVAMTBRider1
(51 mins ago)
Greasy rooty awkward woods section, inclement weather, a big ass jump at the bottom, seems like I'm gonna need a TRIPLE bypass because I'm gonna be having a HART attack Sunday.
[Reply]
7
0
sevenup
(41 mins ago)
So the riders want gnar stuff? Lessss go!
A track for a technical riders
Props to the leogang builders, bottom part is the sickest section since schladming 2009 wood section, real downhill
[Reply]
1
2
cool3
(33 mins ago)
Mont-Sainte-Anne is pretty gnarly too, if you know it...
[Reply]
1
0
sevenup
(23 mins ago)
@cool3
: nothing against MSA but totally different, at slow speed you can ride everything in msa if youre a descent riders.
Here the riders was basically on the edge a full minute, so many crashes in practice today even by the top pros
But of course MSA is gnarly
[Reply]
2
0
BenPea
(22 mins ago)
It's going to be an epic mess in there. Please don't snow.
[Reply]
8
0
Acid11
(37 mins ago)
Can people please get the F* out of the way and off the Track when the G.O.A.T is on track?
[Reply]
1
0
Staktup
(2 mins ago)
Love how he took some inside lines close to them, like a big league pitcher backing hitters off the plate.
[Reply]
6
0
neimbc
(57 mins ago)
Whatever seconds you gain or lose up top , will all be lost or gained in the new bottom. That's where it'll be won - or lost. Ruts and holes galore.
[Reply]
3
0
Imabigboy82
(57 mins ago)
If it stays dry it going to be one hell of a race day, track looks f-ing awesome and a huge improvement with the new section. Perfect blend!
[Reply]
4
0
pAzk
(45 mins ago)
it wont. all day rain and 5 degrees for sunday
[Reply]
1
0
dh-corn
(32 mins ago)
But it won`t! 4 degrees and a shit load of rain!
[Reply]
5
0
schlockinz
(50 mins ago)
I never knew that Jiffy's Peanut Butter sponsored UCI DH events.
[Reply]
4
0
konacrew
(55 mins ago)
Makes that middle section look so breezy. I would have pooped myself.
[Reply]
3
0
cpscotti
(32 mins ago)
Damn 2020, made us wait but delivering some gems!
That slip @2:55 tho... ????
[Reply]
1
0
btjenki
(38 mins ago)
Wish they would just announce the updated Maxxis Shorty already! Everyone will be riding it today assuming they have enough supply.
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(4 mins ago)
how many average people actually buy shorties or other mud spikes?
[Reply]
1
0
PlebTheClown
(25 mins ago)
What helmet camera was used here??? it didn't look flat at all like most do, but seriously this is gonna be an epic race weekend
[Reply]
2
0
Straight6Rocks
(56 mins ago)
Fitness level will rule this weekend.
[Reply]
3
0
xmicherx
(44 mins ago)
Worlds gone mud.
[Reply]
2
0
flowisforpussies
(28 mins ago)
That's a proper down hill track! Well done!
[Reply]
1
0
doncouzens
(27 mins ago)
We all like to think we are fast.... Then you see a casual run like this. Neh I hike my dh riding a little tamer
[Reply]
1
0
Prof
(3 mins ago)
That was a very good edit. Cant believe the picture is so stable and clear - what were you using??
[Reply]
2
0
jzPV
(55 mins ago)
damn!
[Reply]
1
0
ottifant
(51 mins ago)
Choose a rut and stay between the mud.
[Reply]
1
0
OceanPhil
(34 mins ago)
Thanks for the vid, Greg! Those tank-trap gaps look like bottomless pits!
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(24 mins ago)
The track looks like the aftermath of an airstrike.
[Reply]
1
0
jayacheess
(20 mins ago)
This is going to be a proper shit-show. Can't wait.
[Reply]
1
0
jakewashere
(14 mins ago)
Do they offer adult diapers at the top of the trail?
[Reply]
1
0
urt1n
(8 mins ago)
Where is Brendan????
#brendogwasrobbedagain
[Reply]
1
0
siongwynn
(3 mins ago)
Cant wait to see Danny on this lower section!
[Reply]
1
0
eball
(1 hours ago)
RADNESS
[Reply]
1
0
MattGlassBoy
(1 hours ago)
Looks sooooo dry
[Reply]
A track for a technical riders
Props to the leogang builders, bottom part is the sickest section since schladming 2009 wood section, real downhill
Here the riders was basically on the edge a full minute, so many crashes in practice today even by the top pros
But of course MSA is gnarly
That slip @2:55 tho... ????
#brendogwasrobbedagain
