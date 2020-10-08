Video: Greg Minnaar’s Wild Leogang World Champs POV Course Preview

Oct 8, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesGreg and Burgtec take you down the Leogang World Champs course. Tricky lines, autumn weather and a new bottom section make for a pretty wild ride!The Syndicate


35 Comments

  • 22 0
 That made my butthole pucker.
  • 3 14
flag FUbob (25 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Roadie?
  • 1 0
 @FUbob: I don't think think your comment was aimed in anyway aimed at visser62. Been watching the Giro this week and the riders are dropping like flies - could do with some Mtb skills in them. As much as I admire the roadies I still think it was a very funny comment.
  • 21 2
 Greasy rooty awkward woods section, inclement weather, a big ass jump at the bottom, seems like I'm gonna need a TRIPLE bypass because I'm gonna be having a HART attack Sunday.
  • 7 0
 So the riders want gnar stuff? Lessss go!
A track for a technical riders

Props to the leogang builders, bottom part is the sickest section since schladming 2009 wood section, real downhill
  • 1 2
 Mont-Sainte-Anne is pretty gnarly too, if you know it... Wink
  • 1 0
 @cool3: nothing against MSA but totally different, at slow speed you can ride everything in msa if youre a descent riders.
Here the riders was basically on the edge a full minute, so many crashes in practice today even by the top pros

But of course MSA is gnarly
  • 2 0
 It's going to be an epic mess in there. Please don't snow.
  • 8 0
 Can people please get the F* out of the way and off the Track when the G.O.A.T is on track?
  • 1 0
 Love how he took some inside lines close to them, like a big league pitcher backing hitters off the plate.
  • 6 0
 Whatever seconds you gain or lose up top , will all be lost or gained in the new bottom. That's where it'll be won - or lost. Ruts and holes galore.
  • 3 0
 If it stays dry it going to be one hell of a race day, track looks f-ing awesome and a huge improvement with the new section. Perfect blend!
  • 4 0
 it wont. all day rain and 5 degrees for sunday Big Grin
  • 1 0
 But it won`t! 4 degrees and a shit load of rain!
  • 5 0
 I never knew that Jiffy's Peanut Butter sponsored UCI DH events.
  • 4 0
 Makes that middle section look so breezy. I would have pooped myself.
  • 3 0
 Damn 2020, made us wait but delivering some gems!
That slip @2:55 tho... ????
  • 1 0
 Wish they would just announce the updated Maxxis Shorty already! Everyone will be riding it today assuming they have enough supply.
  • 1 0
 how many average people actually buy shorties or other mud spikes?
  • 1 0
 What helmet camera was used here??? it didn't look flat at all like most do, but seriously this is gonna be an epic race weekend
  • 2 0
 Fitness level will rule this weekend.
  • 3 0
 Worlds gone mud.
  • 2 0
 That's a proper down hill track! Well done!
  • 1 0
 We all like to think we are fast.... Then you see a casual run like this. Neh I hike my dh riding a little tamer
  • 1 0
 That was a very good edit. Cant believe the picture is so stable and clear - what were you using??
  • 2 0
 damn!
  • 1 0
 Choose a rut and stay between the mud.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the vid, Greg! Those tank-trap gaps look like bottomless pits!
  • 1 0
 The track looks like the aftermath of an airstrike.
  • 1 0
 This is going to be a proper shit-show. Can't wait.
  • 1 0
 Do they offer adult diapers at the top of the trail?
  • 1 0
 Where is Brendan????
#brendogwasrobbedagain
  • 1 0
 Cant wait to see Danny on this lower section!
  • 1 0
 RADNESS
  • 1 0
 Looks sooooo dry Razz

Post a Comment



