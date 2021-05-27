Pinkbike.com
Video: Greg Minnaar's POV Lap of the Vallnord World Cup Track
May 27, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
After another long winter, the cobwebs have been detached and Greg is back in the mountains doing what he does best.
Join him for a mighty fast lap in Pal Arinsal, Vallnord.
—
The Syndicate
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Greg Minnaar
14 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
PocoBoho
(56 mins ago)
Great soundtrack. Love that song.
[Reply]
7
0
aljoburr
Plus
(51 mins ago)
I see even Greg has to adjust his bite point on his brakes mid run?
[Reply]
1
0
Murchman
(17 mins ago)
Us Shimano riders know that all to well
[Reply]
1
1
jmtbf
(16 mins ago)
He runs Shimano brakes, you need a tool to adjust Shimano. He is most likely to be adjusting his drivetrain.
[Reply]
1
0
Murchman
(8 mins ago)
@jmtbf
: No you are mistaken, there is a reach adjust dial on the lever that he is adjusting.
[Reply]
1
0
jmtbf
(7 mins ago)
@Murchman
: oh, my bad. Thanks!
[Reply]
4
0
blacktea
(1 hours ago)
I like the style of this "old-guy" ... years pass by but he continues to beat young riders
[Reply]
3
0
LaXcarp
(24 mins ago)
Any word on his Covid recovery? Last I had heard about him he was struggling. Must be OK since he's ripping here.
[Reply]
1
1
big-red
(17 mins ago)
I dunno about that. It's downhill. Gravity's doing most of the work.
/s obviously.
[Reply]
1
0
elliott-20
(35 mins ago)
First thoughts... "Doesn't seem that quick. Nice and dry and smooth. I could do that."
Then he smashed through the corners...
Minnaar is a beast.
[Reply]
2
0
matijaslovel
(1 hours ago)
The goat
[Reply]
1
0
ThoresLC
(33 mins ago)
what did he reach for on his handlebar?
[Reply]
1
0
jason3559
(19 mins ago)
The saddle makes a cameo appearance. Steep!!
[Reply]
1
0
DK-PROF
(6 mins ago)
That flat turn on the wooden bridge looked sketchy
[Reply]
