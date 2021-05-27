Video: Greg Minnaar's POV Lap of the Vallnord World Cup Track

bigquotesAfter another long winter, the cobwebs have been detached and Greg is back in the mountains doing what he does best.

Join him for a mighty fast lap in Pal Arinsal, Vallnord.The Syndicate


14 Comments

  • 12 0
 Great soundtrack. Love that song.
  • 7 0
 I see even Greg has to adjust his bite point on his brakes mid run?
  • 1 0
 Us Shimano riders know that all to well
  • 1 1
 He runs Shimano brakes, you need a tool to adjust Shimano. He is most likely to be adjusting his drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 @jmtbf: No you are mistaken, there is a reach adjust dial on the lever that he is adjusting.
  • 1 0
 @Murchman: oh, my bad. Thanks!
  • 4 0
 I like the style of this "old-guy" ... years pass by but he continues to beat young riders Smile
  • 3 0
 Any word on his Covid recovery? Last I had heard about him he was struggling. Must be OK since he's ripping here.
  • 1 1
 I dunno about that. It's downhill. Gravity's doing most of the work.

/s obviously.
  • 1 0
 First thoughts... "Doesn't seem that quick. Nice and dry and smooth. I could do that."

Then he smashed through the corners...

Minnaar is a beast.
  • 2 0
 The goat
  • 1 0
 what did he reach for on his handlebar?
  • 1 0
 The saddle makes a cameo appearance. Steep!!
  • 1 0
 That flat turn on the wooden bridge looked sketchy

