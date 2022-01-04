Video: Greg Watts & Johnny Salido Ride Oaxaca in 'Watts Happening' Season 3

Greg Watts has been itching to ride abroad. Finally getting the chance to make it happen, he heads to Oaxaca, Mexico where he meets up with native superstar Johny Salido in the first episode of Watts Happening Season 3.
One of his primary goals was to build a new ramp for the local riders to be able to work on their jumps and improve their riding. After finishing the build and hitting jumps with the locals, Watts continues his trip with some trail riding at 10,000 feet, Lucha libre wrestling matches, exploring ancient ruins, and a few crashes in between… Watts Happening Season 3 starts with a bang.
New episodes coming soon. Catch the previous seasons of Watts Happening here
