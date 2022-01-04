close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Greg Watts & Johnny Salido Ride Oaxaca in 'Watts Happening' Season 3

Jan 4, 2022
by Outside TV  

Greg Watts has been itching to ride abroad. Finally getting the chance to make it happen, he heads to Oaxaca, Mexico where he meets up with native superstar Johny Salido in the first episode of Watts Happening Season 3.

One of his primary goals was to build a new ramp for the local riders to be able to work on their jumps and improve their riding. After finishing the build and hitting jumps with the locals, Watts continues his trip with some trail riding at 10,000 feet, Lucha libre wrestling matches, exploring ancient ruins, and a few crashes in between… Watts Happening Season 3 starts with a bang.

New episodes coming soon. Catch the previous seasons of Watts Happening here





Posted In:
Videos Greg Watts Johny Salido


Must Read This Week
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
64422 views
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
63725 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
33894 views
Video: 2021 Mountain Bike Products of the Year - Pinkbike Awards
33767 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
32165 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
29679 views
Neko Mulally Parts Ways with Intense Factory Racing
29217 views
8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022
28940 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007286
Mobile Version of Website