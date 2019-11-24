Video: Greg Williamson Goes Flat Out on his Home Trails

Nov 23, 2019
by Adam McGuire  


Back in October, I headed up for a couple of days to Inverness to catch up with Greg Williamson and check out some of his local trails. After a super delayed journey, I finally got to Inverness and we made our way to The Mast Trails, every trail at The Mast has some insane features and the local builders have done such a good job. On the second day, the weather was typically Scottish but fortunately we managed to find some trails in prime condition, further up north in Dingwall. There aren't many trails there yet but where we went showed promise for some fast, steep and loamy trails. We were super lucky that the trail was bone dry and definitely provided the goods.


Greg - www.instagram.com/gregwilliamson1
Adam - www.instagram.com/mcguirevisuals

www.mcguirevisuals.com

