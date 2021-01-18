Video: Greg Williamson Shreds the New Meta Power TR

Jan 18, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Pure trail bike, trail riding, trail centres, Trail, TR… We certainly use the word in many contexts.
Here is our Meta Power TR. Quite simply our version of what trail means; up, down, jump, play and repeat, again and again!

Greg Williamson had the opportunity to put the TR through its paces, from its grip in the snow at the top of Mont Blanc to riding on the moon... In this video, he explains the incredible capabilities of his Meta Power TR. Absolutely no kidding!

"Just Buy One, You'll See!”

Film & Edit : Gaetan Clary
Photos : Nico Brizin








Posted In:
eMTB Videos Commencal Greg Williamson


