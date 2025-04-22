Powered by Outside

Video: Gregoire Bachmann Chases Sun & Dirt at La Poma

Apr 22, 2025
by gregoirebachmann  


bigquotesThis winter, we decided to head out to La Poma to escape the cold and rainy weather in the east of France.
It was the perfect excuse to chase the sun, ride some dirt, and enjoy a change of scenery.

Near the end of the trip, Ulysse unfortunately hurt his shoulder and couldn’t ride anymore.
But instead of just chilling, he picked up the camera and started filming — so huge shoutout to him for making this video happen!

We had an awesome time out there, and I’m super hyped to finally share the result with you all.
Hope you enjoy the vibes, the riding, and this little slice of La Poma we brought back with us.Grégoire

nac nac
360 x-up to one foot can




flip tuck no hander
tire grab




ks
flip x-up one foot


6 Comments
  • 20
 Wonderful precision! You made it look effortless. I doubt your tyres noticed the difference between air time and landing.
  • 10
 Big thanks, that made my day 😀
  • 20
 Niiceee! Loving the flow, bike also is very clean!
  • 20
 Means a lot , thank you!
  • 20
 So clean and smooth !
  • 10
 merci !!







