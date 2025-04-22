Video: Gregoire Bachmann Chases Sun & Dirt at La Poma

This winter, we decided to head out to La Poma to escape the cold and rainy weather in the east of France.

It was the perfect excuse to chase the sun, ride some dirt, and enjoy a change of scenery.



Near the end of the trip, Ulysse unfortunately hurt his shoulder and couldn’t ride anymore.

But instead of just chilling, he picked up the camera and started filming — so huge shoutout to him for making this video happen!



We had an awesome time out there, and I’m super hyped to finally share the result with you all.

Hope you enjoy the vibes, the riding, and this little slice of La Poma we brought back with us. — Grégoire