Video: Grim Donut Part 3 - We Made It Less Terrible

GRIM DONUT 3 We Made It Less Terrible

Words by Mike Levy, video by Max Barron





Thankfully, Chris Cocalis at Pivot Cycles agreed to build the second Donut at their in-house prototyping facility – using our geometry numbers – and it would even get a DW Link suspension system to control its 170mm-ish of rear-wheel travel.

But if our half-baked effort resulted in the first Donut going six seconds quicker than a production bike , what would happen if we sat down and took it a bit more seriously? And by that, what I mean is what if we had someone who actually knows what they're doing design the next version of the Grim Donut? It was obvious that we had to make some changes to make it "a bit more rideable" and "a lot less ugly," but most of the bike companies we spoke to had their own ideas, all of which involved adding downtube storage to the first Donut, routing the cables through the headset, and then re-launching it as completely new.Thankfully, Chris Cocalis at Pivot Cycles agreed to build the second Donut at their in-house prototyping facility – using our geometry numbers – and it would even get a DW Link suspension system to control its 170mm-ish of rear-wheel travel. Grim Donut V2 Details



• Intended use: enduro, downhill

• Fork travel: 170mm

• Rear travel: 165mm - 172mm

• Wheel size: 29"

• Head angle: 58-degrees

• Reach: 513 - 525mm

• Chainstay: 460 / 470 / 480mm

• Frame material: Aluminum

• DW Link suspension (but also not)

• Weight: 35lb

• MSRP: TBA

• Availability: TBA

• Made in Phoenix, AZ, by Pivot Cycles

• More info:

The new Donut employs our proprietary Turn Helper Concept, a revolutionary geometry technology that integrates a forward-thinking approach guaranteed to deliver a paradigm-shifting handling experience for the modern mountain biker in the modern world.

What took so long?

New Donut, new geometry

Chris Cocalis assembling the first Donut while admiring the best headtube badge in the business.

While the first Donut used a single-pivot layout, this bike gets a DW Link suspension system to control its 170mm of travel.

DW Link suspension... But also not

A second set of pivot locations on the frame, as well as a different rocker link, let us transform the Donut into the world's fastest off-road waterbed.

What's next for the Donut?

Want more Donut?