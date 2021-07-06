Video: Gritty Utah Freeriding in 'Dad Cam Mix' with Dylan Cobern & Luke Whitlock

What was originally going to be a weekend getaway visiting my good friend (and absolute shredder), Dylan, turned into a few weeks' stay, heavy sessions, and overall good vibes. Dylan and I had one vision when we decided to put some content out for the public to see. That vision was to capture the raw Utah sessions that go down out in the desert using only my "Dad Cam" and not to make this video a "project" but only to capture what happens when two buddies feed off each other's riding and progression, head to the zones, and throw down whatever comes to mind that day. Although this time of year is not ideal for filming, digging, and riding here in Virgin, we were able to make the most of the 4:30am wake ups to beat the 110+ degree heat and film some solid lines we were stoked on.



Virgin has a special energy that cannot be described, but only to be experienced, and that's exactly what we wanted to capture. We wanted to take freeriding back to its roots and create a more raw, big mountain, Utah feel, and that fueled the motivation to hit some of our favorite legendary zones that we had always dreamed of riding. Zones we've seen our idols ride in movies and videos.



Dylan and I love riding the big mountain lines that Southern Utah provides, but wanted to incorporate everything that Virgin has to offer, which included some of the legendary jumps that we've all seen the top dudes in the sport ride in previous videos and Rampage events. — Luke Whitlock