Video: Groms Going Big on Propain's New Yuma in 'It's Playtime'

Words by Propain
As one of the first mountain bike manufacturers who has dedicated so extensively to the kids segment, we are very proud to present the third generation of the Yuma. Our goal was and still is to build a kids mountain bike that is in no way inferior to the big ones.
“The perfect playmate for your next adventure, whether on the pump track, in the bike park or in the woods behind the house. With the Yuma, you’ll suprise mum and make dad proud. Grab your Yuma and have a great time you’ll never forget.” – That’s probably the best way to describe the Yuma.
The Yuma is a children’s full-size bike that is in no way inferior to its big role models. Originally developed for the kids of PROPAIN founders, today it’s a full-fledged mountain bike for the motivated gravity youngsters and a popular bike around the world.
Designed for the needs of young Shredders and Senderellas. The lightweight aluminium frame, optimized suspension system and balanced geometry give the rookies stability and security on every ride.
Delivered with 24″ wheels, the Yuma can be easily converted to 26″ wheels by means of flip chip and grow along. So kids have fun for a long time and the parents’ investment lasts. But beware: the moment will come when you realize that your child is faster than you!YUMA - GROW WITH IT!Highlights and new features
- Wheel size convertible from 24" to 26"
via flip chip
- 140 mm
travel front and rear
- Suspension system specially tuned for kids
- Lighter aluminium frame
- Reduced standover height
- Mounting for water bottle holder up to 0.5 l
- Tool bag
in frame triangle
- PROPAIN dirt shields
- Frame design: "clean and high-end" design language
- Headtube badges, decal and grip colors configurable
- Two frame colors available (Venomblack & Badmint)
- Internally routed cables
- Frame prepared for internal routing of dropper seatpost
- 3 years warranty Overall concept and geometry
The lightweight aluminium frame and balanced geometry gives the young shredders confidence and stability. The slack head angle and the low bottom bracket ensure a safe and fun ride. Thanks to the reduced standover height, the kids get their feet on the ground when needed and always have full control over their bike. The optimal length of the top tube in combination with a steep seat angle allow the youngsters an upright pedal position and an optimal weight distribution over the handlebars when going downhill. The Yuma is a small Enduro Bike and is designed for everything between bike park and rides with the family. Wheel concept – Grow with it
Everyone grows and progresses and so does the Yuma.
Our "Rookie Launcher" comes with 24" wheels. By simply switching the flip chip, the bike can be easily converted to 26" wheels. So, the bike grows with you and can be ridden for a long time.
Our recommendation:24": Body height from 1.25 m up to 1.50 m26": Body height from 1.40 m up to 1.55 m
The maximum rider weight is 80 kg.The Grown-Up Kit on 26" wheels can be purchased separately and is not included.Suspension system / kinematics
The Yuma is suspended by a single link design. A simple system, which is ideally designed for children's bikes. It saves weight and still offers decent progression and sensitivity for the light pilots. In addition, it is easy to maintain and simple to handle.New design concept and colors
As with our adult models, we are also breaking new ground in terms of design language. The modern design of the Yuma is classy, tidy and dynamic, it can easily keep up with the "big guys". The flat top tube gives the Yuma a sleek and simple look. Color of head tube badge, frame decals and grips are freely configurable. The new frame colors of the Yuma are "Badmint (Matte)" and "Venomblack (Matte)".Frame featuresInternal cable routing
Internal cable routing is now standard on modern bikes. It is the cleanest, safest and most beautiful way to route cables. Since our Kids-Fully is in no way inferior to our adult bikes, we have also upgraded the new Yuma and so the cables now run inside the frame, provide a clean look and are safe from external snags.PROPAIN dirt shields and Acros bearings
At full throttle through puddles and dirt. The robust Acros frame bearings are also additionally protected by the PROPAIN Dirt-Shields on our kid’s bikes. An extra seal protects the bearings underneath from dust, water and dirt. Frame protection
Especially with the youngsters, it sometimes happens that the bike hits the ground or is treated roughly. So, we put a lot of attention to protect the frame. A newly developed down tube and chainstay protection are used, which can be easily replaced.
The Yuma also has an ISCG mount for mounting a bashguard or a chain guide.Always Stay hydrated!
The new Yuma frame now also offers space for a bottle cage for bottles up to 0.5 litres. Tool Bag
As a little treat, the Yuma comes with a tool bag in the frame triangle. There is space for an energy bar, a small multitool or even a spare tube.Specification and prices
We offer our Yuma in one spec. The head tube badge, the frame decal and the grips color are configurable. In addition, there is the option for a tubeless kit from "milKit
" - including sealing milk, filling system and valves which are already pre-assembled.
Saddle, seatpost, crank, handlebar and stem still come from "1st Ride
", the specialist for kids bike parts.
Also, for the drive train and the braking system we go no compromise and so a SRAM GX 1x11
and a SRAM Guide T
brake are speced. The shock from Rockshox
and the fork from Manitou
round out the suspension.Newmen
supplies the very high-quality and lightweight X.A.25 wheels
. These wheels not only look good but impress above all with decent stiffness and stability at record-breaking weight. Traction for the small Fully comes from the VEE Flow SNAP 2.4
.
The new Yuma is available for order at a price of € 2,199.00
from 22th of June 2021
in our webshop. Prices outside EU may vary. North America prices are tba.
- Frame weight: 2.7 kg
- Bike weight: 12.7 kg
Please find more information on the website: www.propain-bikes.com/en/bikes/kids/yuma/
Development
Fork: Manitou Machete JUNIT 140 mm
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select R 140 mm
Brakes: SRAM Guide T 200 mm / 180 mm
Wheels: Newmen Evolution X.A.25
Seatpost: SIXPACK Seatpost
Trigger: SRAM GX (1x11)
Derailleur: SRAM GX (1x11)
Cassette: SRAM XG-1150 10-42
Crank: 1st Ride 155 mm 28Z
Handlebar: 1st Ride 680
Stem: 1st Ride 40
Saddle: 1st Ride Enduro
Tires: VEE Flow SNAP
During development, our frames take extensive laps on our in-house test bench. In load tests totalling over 500,000 cycles per frame, they are tested for stiffness, overload and fatigue. We test all frames far beyond the prescribed standards, so our Yuma is listed in category 5.
6 Comments
Post a Comment