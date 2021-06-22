Video: Groms Going Big on Propain's New Yuma in 'It's Playtime'

YUMA - GROW WITH IT!

Highlights and new features

24" to 26"

140 mm

bottle holder up to 0.5 l

Tool bag

Overall concept and geometry

Wheel concept – Grow with it

24": Body height from 1.25 m up to 1.50 m

26": Body height from 1.40 m up to 1.55 m

Suspension system / kinematics

New design concept and colors

Frame features

Internal cable routing

PROPAIN dirt shields and Acros bearings

Frame protection

Always Stay hydrated!

Tool Bag

Specification and prices

milKit

1st Ride

SRAM GX 1x11

SRAM Guide T

Rockshox

Manitou

Newmen

X.A.25 wheels

VEE Flow SNAP 2.4

€ 2,199.00

22th of June 2021

Fork : Manitou Machete JUNIT 140 mm

Shock : RockShox Deluxe Select R 140 mm

Brakes : SRAM Guide T 200 mm / 180 mm

Wheels : Newmen Evolution X.A.25

Seatpost : SIXPACK Seatpost

Trigger : SRAM GX (1x11)

Derailleur : SRAM GX (1x11)

Cassette : SRAM XG-1150 10-42

Crank : 1st Ride 155 mm 28Z

Handlebar : 1st Ride 680

Stem : 1st Ride 40

Saddle : 1st Ride Enduro

Tires : VEE Flow SNAP



