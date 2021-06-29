Pinkbike.com
POV Video: Groms Ride Mount Washington Bike Park on Opening Day
Jun 29, 2021
by
islandkid24
Regions in Article
Mount Washington
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
BreezerXCer
(38 mins ago)
Sick video. Love to see you guys are crushing those jumps and great commentary. I just want to go ride Mount Washington now, try to find all the secret lines. Maybe the heat wave was sent to try and get rid of the snow on rest of trails.
[Reply]
4
1
Lion1
(1 hours ago)
Imagination: I can do that!!!
Reality: Oh... Wait. Nevermind
[Reply]
1
0
JcHc513
(43 mins ago)
Looks like you were having a blast- Way to go!
[Reply]
1
0
backyardshredder
(42 mins ago)
yeah buddy
[Reply]
