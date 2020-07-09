Video: GT Factory Racing at the iXS Cup Test Session

While the race season is on hold, Wyn Masters invited some of the World's fastest riders to Schladming Bike Park for two days of timed test sessions. Together with Markus Pekoll, and Uwe Buchholzand, Wyn created NotARace - iXS Test Session.



GT Factory Racing loaded up the sprinter, Martin Maes, and Johannes Von Klebelsberg, and made the trip to catch up with Wyn and see how their off-season training held up against the field.



Unfortunately, Johannes took a crash and is recovering in Salzburg - we wish him a speedy recovery so he can get back to destroying ASAP!



Filmed & edited by Jules Bellot

Cover photo by Sebastian Gruber — GT Bicycles