Video: GT Factory Racing Preseason Team Camp

A new season and a fresh start. After a tumultuous 2020 season, the GT Factory Racing team looks to hit the restart button with a preseason team camp in Spain. Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Wyn Masters, Johannes von Klebelsberg, Ethan Craik, along with the whole GTFR crew met up for a few days of testing, racing, and reflecting on last season while preparing for the new one ahead. Despite a tough year for most of the crew, the junior DH racer, Ethan Craik, kept the stoke high with his flat out riding which led him to his first World Cup win and first overall title! Things might not be quite back to normal, but the team is ready to reset the mind and get into another wild season of racing.Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot