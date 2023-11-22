Video: GT Factory Racing Says Goodbye in 'Shifting Gears'

Nov 22, 2023
by GT Bicycles  

Words: GT Factory Racing
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

Few brands are born into racing, but when Gary Turner welded the first GT BMX frame in his SoCal garage for his son in 1972, that’s exactly how GT came to exist. In the last fifty years, GT has raced everything and everywhere; from BMX to XC, Slalom to Downhill, Enduro to road. Heck, GT even created the ‘96 Atlanta Superbike project for the USA National Track team. On this journey, we’ve won Olympic medals, World titles, World Cups, National and European Championships all in a style unique to our brand.

For the last eight years, our GT Factory Racing Team (GTFR) has competed at the highest level in the UCI Downhill World Cup series and EDR races, with an extended family of riders including: Wyn Masters, Rachel Strait, Anneke Beerten, Martin Maes, Sam Dale, Brook McDonald, Jackson Frew, George Brannigan, Joey Foresta, Johannes ‘Denim Destroyer’ Von Klebelsberg, Noga Korem, Ethan Craik, Katy Winton, Jess Blewitt, and Ryan ‘Pinky’ Pinkerton.

The team has achieved an incredible forty-one WC/EDR podiums, eleven WC/EDR wins, two World Cup overall titles and two World Championship podiums. We couldn’t be prouder of these talented athletes and to have the opportunity to support Wyn’s Privateer Project and our Junior Development teams, all helping the next generation to reach the top.

During this time, GTFR has been supported by some of the World's leading brands, including Continental, Shimano, FSA, Fox Suspension, Alpinestars, Stans, Krush, Rimpact, EThirteen, Prologo, GoPro, ODI, Bell, Sombrio, FiveTen, WTB, Skullcandy, Schwalbe, Michelin and Vittoria.

The GTFR team finished this season on a huge high as Ethan stood on his first World Cup podium in MSA and Pinky won the World Cup Junior title overall, but 2023 marks the last season of the current edition of the GTFR program. It may be the end of the chapter, but this is not the end of the story. For 2024, our race presence will come in the form of bolstering regional teams and grass roots programs - where future champions are born.

Keep an eye out for more Privateer Project episodes dropping next week, and we'll see you at the races in 2024 and beyond.

11 Comments
  • 3 0
 Unfortunately, a sign of the times in the bike industry. Why pay for a racing team when you can pay a few social media “influencers” to market your product. I wish I still had my GT 24inch cruiser! I had a lot of good times at the local track.
  • 1 0
 Considering the current state of worldcup racing, this makes a lot of sense. With the increasing entry fees, decreasing coverage, increased exposure from YouTube influencers, and shaky financials it makes a lot of sense to pull a factory effort. On the brighter side it opens up opportunities for privateers which I am all for!
  • 5 0
 Not so good times.
  • 4 0
 Classic heritage
  • 3 1
 What load of bollocks. Thanks, PON Holdings BV.
  • 1 0
 Does this mean they will all have to get real jobs?!?!
Probably not Pinkerton; he will definitely get picked up.
  • 2 0
 RIP
  • 1 0
 I wonder if Hans Rey will keep his deal.
  • 1 0
 He is.
  • 1 0
 Will be weird to see Wyn not on a GT
  • 2 0
 Wyn is still on GT with his Privateer Project.







