Video: GT Factory Racing Team Mechanic Introduces the New Force

The Force Carbon Pro LE.

New Force carbon comes equipped with idler enhanced 4 bar LTS, integrated chain guide, and custom chain stay and seat stay protection. A rear axle flip chip provides +/- 10mm wheelbase and chain stay length.

Tube in tube cable routing keeps lines looking clean while still offering effortless routing of cables. Lower standover, and taller head tube for more control.

All new geometry including a long reach and short stem for optimal steering, and a longer rear end for stability and control.

All the tech features of the new Force Carbon explained by GT Factory Racing Team Mechanic Matteo Nati.To learn more and view the full lineup visit GTBicycles.com