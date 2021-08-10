Video: GT Factory Racing Team Mechanic Introduces the New Force

Aug 10, 2021
by GT Bicycles  


All the tech features of the new Force Carbon explained by GT Factory Racing Team Mechanic Matteo Nati.


The Force Carbon Pro LE.

New Force carbon comes equipped with idler enhanced 4 bar LTS, integrated chain guide, and custom chain stay and seat stay protection.
A rear axle flip chip provides +/- 10mm wheelbase and chain stay length.

Tube in tube cable routing keeps lines looking clean while still offering effortless routing of cables.
Lower standover, and taller head tube for more control.

All new geometry including a long reach and short stem for optimal steering, and a longer rear end for stability and control.

To learn more and view the full lineup visit GTBicycles.com

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Enduro Bikes GT Gt Force


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
58344 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
57005 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
45760 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
44726 views
Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike
43399 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
43066 views
Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats
42166 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
40572 views

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 Pretty sexy looking bike. I wish more bikes came with the flip chips to switch your geometry. Had it on my old Treks and was big fan. and bring back the Talas while you're at it!
  • 2 0
 I mean the bike is good looking do doubt, but nerding out over those renders too! gaddam
  • 2 0
 Oh my, best looking GT for a while!
  • 2 0
 New bike day for the Masters Brothers!
  • 1 0
 I like how they are marketing the seat tube brace as integrated storage, lol
  • 1 0
 I like the aluminum rear end on a bike like this.
  • 1 0
 Beauty !
  • 1 2
 Do or do not. There is no try.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008178
Mobile Version of Website