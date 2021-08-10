Pinkbike.com
Video: GT Factory Racing Team Mechanic Introduces the New Force
Aug 10, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
All the tech features of the new Force Carbon explained by GT Factory Racing Team Mechanic Matteo Nati.
The Force Carbon Pro LE.
New Force carbon comes equipped with idler enhanced 4 bar LTS, integrated chain guide, and custom chain stay and seat stay protection.
A rear axle flip chip provides +/- 10mm wheelbase and chain stay length.
Tube in tube cable routing keeps lines looking clean while still offering effortless routing of cables.
Lower standover, and taller head tube for more control.
All new geometry including a long reach and short stem for optimal steering, and a longer rear end for stability and control.
To learn more and view the full lineup visit
GTBicycles.com
Videos
Press Releases
Enduro Bikes
GT
Gt Force
8 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
TotalAmateur
(41 mins ago)
Pretty sexy looking bike. I wish more bikes came with the flip chips to switch your geometry. Had it on my old Treks and was big fan. and bring back the Talas while you're at it!
[Reply]
2
0
yoimaninja
(25 mins ago)
I mean the bike is good looking do doubt, but nerding out over those renders too! gaddam
[Reply]
2
0
dingus
(17 mins ago)
Oh my, best looking GT for a while!
[Reply]
2
0
willdavidson9595
(13 mins ago)
New bike day for the Masters Brothers!
[Reply]
1
0
jibbandpedal
(10 mins ago)
I like how they are marketing the seat tube brace as integrated storage, lol
[Reply]
1
0
Tinshield
(32 mins ago)
I like the aluminum rear end on a bike like this.
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(5 mins ago)
Beauty !
[Reply]
1
2
foggnm
(39 mins ago)
Do or do not. There is no try.
[Reply]
