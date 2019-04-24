Video: GT Factory Racing's New Zealand Team Camp in 'Spoke Tales'

Step 1: Pack. Step 2: Take a ferry from the South Island to the North Island.

Relax... And take it all in.

First stop. New Plymouth and GT Family breakfast in the Masters' kitchen.

New Plymouth, pretty nice hey?

Wyn hones in his is Cyclocross skills. While Team Manager Mark Maurissen samples the local break.

Any day you get a wheelie in the local newspaper is a good day.

When the team made it to Rotorua this guy George turned up. Turns out he's pretty good on a bike!

There was riding.

Plenty of riding.

Some nice moments.

And some racing, too. Wyn Masters, 3rd at NZ National DH Champs!

Coach and Mark are in charge of logistics.

There's always plenty of planning to be done.

After hours, the work continues behind the scenes. Team mechanics Matteo and Rob make sure every machine is dialed and ready for the next day.

While Soigner Greg makes sure everyone is fed and recovered. And feeds up a storm.

Max Krieger, GTFO WIth GTFR contest winner picking up his loot at the GT house. A new Force Pro complete!

What a team! GT Factory Racing from left to right. Wyn Masters, Steve Spencer, George Brannigan, Greg Coombs, Matteo Nati, Joey Foresta, Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Rob Van Goebergs, and Mark Maurissen.

Filming and Editing by Last Light Cinema

Photos by Boris Beyer



