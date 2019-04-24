VIDEOS

Video: GT Factory Racing's New Zealand Team Camp in 'Spoke Tales'

Apr 24, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


Spoke Tales Is Back!

It's been a whole year since the GT Factory Racing team hung out together, and with 2019 season around the corner, they took the opportunity to head to beautiful New Zealand to bond over beers and bikes before the racing season got underway.

From New Plymouth to Rotorua, the gang explore Wyn's old stomping grounds, surf some major waves, meet the winner of the GT and Pinkbike's GTFO with GTFR contest and, of course, ride and race bikes. Oh, and they finally get to find out who that George fellow is!

Brois Beyer Photo
Step 1: Pack.
Brois Beyer Photo
Step 2: Take a ferry from the South Island to the North Island.
Brois Beyer Photo
Relax...
Brois Beyer Photo
And take it all in.
Boris Beyer Photo
First stop. New Plymouth and GT Family breakfast in the Masters' kitchen.

Boris Beyer Photo
New Plymouth, pretty nice hey?

Boris Beyer Photo
Wyn hones in his is Cyclocross skills.
Boris Beyer Photo
While Team Manager Mark Maurissen samples the local break.

Boris Beyer Photo
Any day you get a wheelie in the local newspaper is a good day.

Boris Beyer Photo
When the team made it to Rotorua this guy George turned up. Turns out he's pretty good on a bike!

Boris Beyer Photo
There was riding.

Boris Beyer Photo
Plenty of riding.

Boris Beyer Photo
Some nice moments.

Boris Beyer Photo
And some racing, too.
Boris Beyer Photo
Wyn Masters, 3rd at NZ National DH Champs!

Boris Beyer Photo
Coach and Mark are in charge of logistics.

Boris Beyer Photo
There's always plenty of planning to be done.

Boris Beyer Photo
After hours, the work continues behind the scenes.
Boris Beyer Photo
Team mechanics Matteo and Rob make sure every machine is dialed and ready for the next day.

Boris Beyer Photo
While Soigner Greg makes sure everyone is fed and recovered.
Boris Beyer Photo
And feeds up a storm.

Boris Beyer Photo
Max Krieger, GTFO WIth GTFR contest winner picking up his loot at the GT house. A new Force Pro complete!

Boris Beyer Photo
What a team! GT Factory Racing from left to right. Wyn Masters, Steve Spencer, George Brannigan, Greg Coombs, Matteo Nati, Joey Foresta, Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Rob Van Goebergs, and Mark Maurissen.

Filming and Editing by Last Light Cinema
Photos by Boris Beyer

