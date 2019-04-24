Video: GT Factory Racing's New Zealand Team Camp in 'Spoke Tales'

Spoke Tales Is Back!
It's been a whole year since the GT Factory Racing team hung out together, and with 2019 season around the corner, they took the opportunity to head to beautiful New Zealand to bond over beers and bikes before the racing season got underway.
From New Plymouth to Rotorua, the gang explore Wyn's old stomping grounds, surf some major waves, meet the winner of the GT and Pinkbike's GTFO with GTFR contest and, of course, ride and race bikes. Oh, and they finally get to find out who that George fellow is!
Filming and Editing by Last Light Cinema
Photos by Boris Beyer
